One Lazy Susan Swap Is Hands Down The Smartest Fix For Corner Cabinets
A lazy Susan can solve a lot of organizational woes, and the fact that it's a kitchen upgrade you can make without any renovations is definitely a wallet-friendly perk. That said, it's not a perfect tool; its pole, for instance, can take up an otherwise completely usable space. And when you store heavy objects — like your stock of canned goods for the next month — it won't function as smoothly as intended. When these issues become an inconvenience, it's time to ditch the lazy Susan in your kitchen cabinets. You know what the best swap is? A super lazy Susan, and we're not even kidding.
Super lazy Susans are known to be a lot sturdier. As opposed to sporting a pole that holds everything together, they're made stronger with their own stable shelf. The mechanism allows each of its levels to move separately, leaving plenty of space for you to take stuff in and out. It also makes organizing kitchen essentials easier because there's more room for you to do so. It generally has the same functionality as the classic lazy Susan, but with more storage space, easier accessibility, and of course, a stronger build that you can rely on better. And because everything is easier to reach, it makes a great use for corner cabinets, where items easily get lost in the void without a proper organizer.
Should you switch to a super lazy Susan?
Upgrading to a super lazy Susan seems like an obvious choice. That said, it can be more expensive than its basic predecessor, so that's something worth considering. Super lazy Susans can also be a bit trickier to install on your own, so calling a professional might add to the cost. However, if you have the confidence to be accurate in measuring the cabinet space, door clearance, and everything that's involved in using them to their maximum potential, it might not be much of an issue for you. Once you successfully do so, this simple organizational solution can declutter your messy kitchen cabinets in a more systematic way. The roomier setup it provides compared to a traditional lazy Susan is also hard to ignore, which can be especially useful for small kitchen owners.
Because of a super lazy Susan's appealing heavy-duty quality, you can even use your corner cabinets to store your slow cookers, casserole dishes, and even cast iron pans, which is impossible to do with the classic version. So whether switching to this appealing upgrade is right for you will depend on what you're using it for, what your budget is, and the load of your kitchenware. If you're looking for increased durability and added accessibility, you might find super lazy Susans well worth the extra bucks and hassle.