One Lazy Susan Swap Is Hands Down The Smartest Fix For Corner Cabinets

A lazy Susan can solve a lot of organizational woes, and the fact that it's a kitchen upgrade you can make without any renovations is definitely a wallet-friendly perk. That said, it's not a perfect tool; its pole, for instance, can take up an otherwise completely usable space. And when you store heavy objects — like your stock of canned goods for the next month — it won't function as smoothly as intended. When these issues become an inconvenience, it's time to ditch the lazy Susan in your kitchen cabinets. You know what the best swap is? A super lazy Susan, and we're not even kidding.

Super lazy Susans are known to be a lot sturdier. As opposed to sporting a pole that holds everything together, they're made stronger with their own stable shelf. The mechanism allows each of its levels to move separately, leaving plenty of space for you to take stuff in and out. It also makes organizing kitchen essentials easier because there's more room for you to do so. It generally has the same functionality as the classic lazy Susan, but with more storage space, easier accessibility, and of course, a stronger build that you can rely on better. And because everything is easier to reach, it makes a great use for corner cabinets, where items easily get lost in the void without a proper organizer.