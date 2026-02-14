Turn Trader Joe's Scallion Pancakes Into Mini Croissants For Breakfast With A Savory Edge

If you thrive on variety, Trader Joe's may be one of the most exciting grocery stores to visit thanks to its wide range of unique offerings and convenient food products. Next to your favorite frozen dinners from Trader Joe's that are under $5, such as the butternut squash risotto, TJ's also sells large savory pancakes that can be transformed into more than one mealtime staple. More specifically, you can enjoy Trader Joe's Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes as is or cut and form these pre-packaged goods into miniature croissant bites and bake them in an air fryer.

TJ's green onion pancakes are shipped from Taiwan and contain basic ingredients like wheat flour, water, green onions, and coconut oil. What makes these frozen goods so delicious is their chewy, crisp texture upon heating. To make mini breakfast croissants, simply thaw these pre-made pancakes for five minutes and cut them into long triangular strips with a sharp knife or pizza cutter. Then, roll each triangle into individual croissants and bake them in your air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes.

Prior to cooking, feel free to brush them with an egg wash and add a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a special finishing touch. These crispy croissant bites can serve as delicious breakfast accompaniments for your next egg and cheese omelet or sweet potato hash. Though, if you can't find TJ's green onion pancakes at a location near you, there are plenty of alternative options to consider.