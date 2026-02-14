Turn Trader Joe's Scallion Pancakes Into Mini Croissants For Breakfast With A Savory Edge
If you thrive on variety, Trader Joe's may be one of the most exciting grocery stores to visit thanks to its wide range of unique offerings and convenient food products. Next to your favorite frozen dinners from Trader Joe's that are under $5, such as the butternut squash risotto, TJ's also sells large savory pancakes that can be transformed into more than one mealtime staple. More specifically, you can enjoy Trader Joe's Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes as is or cut and form these pre-packaged goods into miniature croissant bites and bake them in an air fryer.
TJ's green onion pancakes are shipped from Taiwan and contain basic ingredients like wheat flour, water, green onions, and coconut oil. What makes these frozen goods so delicious is their chewy, crisp texture upon heating. To make mini breakfast croissants, simply thaw these pre-made pancakes for five minutes and cut them into long triangular strips with a sharp knife or pizza cutter. Then, roll each triangle into individual croissants and bake them in your air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes.
Prior to cooking, feel free to brush them with an egg wash and add a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a special finishing touch. These crispy croissant bites can serve as delicious breakfast accompaniments for your next egg and cheese omelet or sweet potato hash. Though, if you can't find TJ's green onion pancakes at a location near you, there are plenty of alternative options to consider.
Alternative breakfast options from Trader Joe's
Before you head to Trader Joe's to grab a pack of these frozen delights, keep in mind the green onion pancakes may or may not be available. This highly sought after item is no longer listed on Trader Joe's website and customers on social media platforms like Reddit have speculated about the product's availability. Whether or not Trader Joe's discontinued its popular Taiwanese green onion pancakes has never been confirmed by the company. However, if you can't find this savory option at a TJ's location near you, there are a few similar products you may want to try.
First off, if you're dead set on turning Taiwanese scallion pancakes into mini croissant bites for breakfast, simply buy another brand at a different food store. While you can certainly make easy scallion pancakes at home by combining ingredients like flour, toasted sesame oil, fresh ginger, and sliced scallions, you can also buy them in the freezer section at many Asian grocery stores.
Or, if you want to stick with products sold exclusively at Trader Joe's, try TJ's Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake and top it with some eggs for a fun, alternative breakfast. Unlike TJ's green onion pancakes, the brand's Japanese vegetable pancake has a fluffier consistency and includes ingredients like yam, cabbage, and tuna powder. You can also skip the international options and grab a box of Trader Joe's Potato Pancakes, which cook up crispy in an air fryer and can be paired with sunny-side-up eggs.