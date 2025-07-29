Did Trader Joe's Discontinue Its Popular Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot of Trader Joe's items have loyal followings, to put it lightly. Some of these products are downright close to cult status, to the point that it's deeply upsetting when they vanish from store shelves. It's not just that Trader Joe's keeps its prices cheap; the store's items are popular because they're genuinely tasty, fairly low in artificial ingredients, and often contain unique flavors not seen in most other grocery stores. The Taiwanese green onion pancakes are a prime example of all this.

Thin and savory, customers love that these tasty disks can be air-fried to crispy, flaky perfection and dressed up with a variety of sauces, cheeses, and veggies — you name it! The ingredient list is short and sweet as well. To top it off, the pancakes are actually made in Taiwan and inspired by local dim sum scallion pancakes. Being less than $3 a package has helped fuel the fandom, too. But are these popular pancakes even still around?

Customers speculated that Trader Joe's discontinued the Taiwanese green onion pancakes, with many noting on Reddit and TikTok in late 2024 and early 2025 that they had mysteriously vanished from store shelves. While there's been no official announcement from TJ's on what happened here, the beloved pancakes no longer show up in product searches on the Trader Joe's website as of mid-2025. However, before you get too sad over their demise, be sure to check out your local TJ's. The Taiwanese green onion pancakes may be right there in the frozen section because it appears they weren't discontinued after all. Even if they're out again, you may still be able to find a great alternative: the scallion pancakes, or "pajeon."