Ditch The Chicken And Use This Protein In Your Potpie Instead

Few foods are more comforting than a hearty chicken potpie with a rich broth that's soaked into the carrots, celery, peas, onions, and potatoes and a flakey crust. It's the quintessential comfort food. You can easily find the best store-bought chicken potpies in the frozen aisle at your local grocery store or enjoy them at chain restaurants like KFC and Cheddar's .

Like any other traditional food, though, rules can be broken and recipes can be riffed upon. That's certainly the case here because potpie is the perfect vehicle for many proteins, including shellfish. The creamy broth with root vegetables works perfectly with all types of shellfish, including lobster, crab, scallops, and shrimp.

Making it at home is probably your best bet. Unlike the poultry and beef counterparts, you most likely won't see shellfish potpies at the grocery store, though some restaurants offer house-made versions. For example, Bourbon Steak (home to Ina Garten's favorite cheeseburger) offers a bougie Maine lobster potpie that's over $100, with the specific price varying based on location. Fortunately, your homemade potpie won't even cost one-tenth of that.