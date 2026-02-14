The Hands-Down Best French Fries In Idaho Come With A Custom Experience
If you're a fry fan, your favorite fast-food restaurant may largely depend on how it preps its potatoes. Do you like your fries crinkle cut or curly? Arby's may be your jam. Prefer waffle fries? Check out Chick-fil-A. If you're less set on a particular style, we've ranked the fries of 15 fast food restaurants to help you know which is the best. But what happens if you and your fellow diner have different — yet equally strong — opinions? If you live in Idaho, the answer comes in the form of the Boise Fry Company, which Chowhound judged to deliver the absolute best french fries in the entire state. Boise Fry Company also serves burgers and other sandwiches, but the emphasis truly is on the fry itself. In fact, the website proclaims: "Award winning organic, natural, and locally grown Idaho fries, where burgers are served on the side!"
While the potatoes are organic and locally sourced, the real magic comes from the fact that you can completely customize your fry order. Start by choosing your preferred type of potato (out of a rotating six options, from Russet to yam), then how you'd like it cut. If you're not overly familiar with different potato varieties, the online menu adds some helpful descriptions. For example, Russets are classic, firm, and starchy, while red potatoes are rich, salty, and buttery. The fries will arrive "naked" (unsalted) so that you can add your preferred seasonings from Boise Fry Company's 10+ salt offerings and just as many sauce options.
So many styles and seasonings
Boise Fry Company's iconic fries come from potatoes that are grown nearby — for the most part, from King's Crown Organic Farms in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. They are cut and fried fresh in-house and, unless you request an alternative, fried in beef tallow. The types and cuts of potatoes may rotate throughout the year, but in general, you can choose from Russets, red, gold, sweet, and purple potatoes, as well as yams. As far as cuts, you can generally choose between regular, homestyle, curly, shoestring, and po'ball (fried mashed potato balls).
The best part about Boise is that you can customize the salts and sauces for your fries, and you have both sweet and savory options. Looking at reviews, the standout sauce seems to be the blueberry ketchup. But if you want to try a few different ones, nothing's stopping you. The options run the gamut, from fairly standard, like spicy ketchup, to nicely out-of-the-box, like maple marshmallow (which would probably be great on sweet potato fries!). Salt choices include cajun, garlic rosemary, and cinnamon ginger, among others.
That said, it's worth noting that Boise also has set options on the specialty fries menu if you don't feel like customizing your order entirely. If you want something fancier, check out the Frychos (your fry of choice with nacho-style toppings) and truffle parmesan fries (your fry choice seasoned with garlic oil plus truffle salt and parmesan). Boise Fry Company's Bourgeouis and poutine specialty fries are made with homestyle Russet fries, so they may be less customizable but still fun options.