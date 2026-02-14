The Hands-Down Best French Fries In Idaho Come With A Custom Experience

If you're a fry fan, your favorite fast-food restaurant may largely depend on how it preps its potatoes. Do you like your fries crinkle cut or curly? Arby's may be your jam. Prefer waffle fries? Check out Chick-fil-A. If you're less set on a particular style, we've ranked the fries of 15 fast food restaurants to help you know which is the best. But what happens if you and your fellow diner have different — yet equally strong — opinions? If you live in Idaho, the answer comes in the form of the Boise Fry Company, which Chowhound judged to deliver the absolute best french fries in the entire state. Boise Fry Company also serves burgers and other sandwiches, but the emphasis truly is on the fry itself. In fact, the website proclaims: "Award winning organic, natural, and locally grown Idaho fries, where burgers are served on the side!"

While the potatoes are organic and locally sourced, the real magic comes from the fact that you can completely customize your fry order. Start by choosing your preferred type of potato (out of a rotating six options, from Russet to yam), then how you'd like it cut. If you're not overly familiar with different potato varieties, the online menu adds some helpful descriptions. For example, Russets are classic, firm, and starchy, while red potatoes are rich, salty, and buttery. The fries will arrive "naked" (unsalted) so that you can add your preferred seasonings from Boise Fry Company's 10+ salt offerings and just as many sauce options.