The Super Simple Way To Get Free Hash Browns At Waffle House
Whether you're in the mood for 4 a.m. waffles, a midday cheesesteak melt, or you just need to chill out with a slice of Southern pecan pie, Waffle House is always there (seriously — FEMA even uses whether Waffle House stays open to gauge the severity of hurricanes). The chain is already reasonably priced, but there's a way to get even better deals. When you sign up for the Waffle House Regulars Club, you'll get a coupon for free hash browns delivered straight to your inbox.
Simply click the link that'll arrive a few minutes after you sign up — if you don't see it, you might need to check your spam folder — that's where ours went when we gave the deal a try. You'll be directed to a free hash brown coupon with your name on it (literally). A word of caution: The coupon stipulates that it needs to be printed, and the fine print states the page will expire after being viewed three times. While your local Waffle House might accept an on-screen version of the coupon, it's a good idea to print it out just to be safe. You'll need to make an additional purchase to redeem your free hash browns, and you'll have to pay extra for any toppings (and be sure to check out Waffle House's hash brown ordering lingo to make sure you know what you're asking for).
More ways to get a great deal at Waffle House
Free hash browns are a great way to get started with saving money at Waffle House, but it's certainly not your only option when it comes to getting your money's worth. While exact pricing will depend on your location, there are several ways to save while enjoying your favorite Southern breakfast chain. First, be sure to keep up with Regulars Club offers — you'll get special deals delivered to you via email once a month. And if you're in the mood for a full breakfast, it's smart to order the breakfast meal. You'll get eggs, toast, and hash browns for $5.50 (customers say you can get a second portion of hash browns for 50 cents).
No matter what you order, your check is unlikely to break the bank. As always, be sure to tip your server well — you can imagine the shenanigans they encounter during any shift at the 24-hour restaurant. One more thing before you head over to load up on hash browns: solo diners are more than welcome, but you'll need to follow an often-unspoken Waffle House rule and sit at the counter, so you're not taking up booths meant to seat larger parties.