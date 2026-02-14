Why Abraham Lincoln Wasn't A Big Drinker

U.S. Presidents of the past have often been known to drink, some more than others. George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant were both on the boozier side of the scale. The first president loved Madeira wine and strong porter beer, while Grant preferred bourbon — specifically Old Crow, a brand that is still around today. But President Abraham Lincoln may have had the most complicated relationship with alcohol. Some sources claim that when he was young, Lincoln produced whiskey while living in Kentucky and later sold alcohol from a storefront in Illinois. When it came to actually consuming alcohol, it wasn't really his thing.

He even supported the temperance movement and gave several speeches to the Washington Society, a national temperance group (with an ironic name given George Washington's love of booze). Still, when he was president, it was reported that Lincoln would sip on a glass of wine or Champagne at social events. Ultimately, his reasons for not being a big drinker seemed to be personal. He didn't like the taste and how it made him feel.