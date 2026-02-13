When In Anchorage, Locals Point Visitors To This 16-Ounce Prime Rib Spot
When you think of Alaska, you likely think of cold, cold, and ... more cold. While fantastic dining might not be the first thing that comes to mind in Anchorage, many are pleasantly surprised by the city's thriving culinary scene. Locals frequently point visitors looking for a fantastic dinner to one place in particular: Club Paris, where they can enjoy a full pound of prime rib with a side of au jus and horseradish sauce.
Anchorage locals on Reddit say they're always blown away by the food and atmosphere of the restaurant, which opened in 1957. The prime rib does run out from time to time, so you might want to get there early if you want to give it a try. If you do manage to get the prime rib, reviewers say you should expect a super flavorful and tender dish. According to reviews, Club Paris can get packed quickly (even at lunch), so it's best to make a reservation in advance to ensure a table. If you don't get the chance to make a reservation, you might be lucky enough to get a seat at the bar. It's worth planning ahead for the pound of perfectly roasted prime rib awaiting just beyond Club Paris' neon signage.
What to know before you visit Club Paris in Anchorage
When ordering the prime rib at Club Paris, ask for a bit of extra au jus on the side — reviewers say it's excellent. The meat portions tend to be large, while the sides are a bit small, so you might want to double up if you're in the mood for a serious portion of steak fries or sautéed mushrooms. You won't want to miss the chef's version of the mushrooms, which come topped with bacon, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese.
With that said, the main drawback with Club Paris is the price. Appetizers are around $20, while entrees often range from $30 to $50. Alaska is one of the most expensive states for groceries, and market pricing applies to most of the restaurant's specialty items, as well as each entree in its surf and turf category. Since most goods in Alaska have to be shipped in from other states, restaurant menu prices can be seriously hefty.
Club Paris also offers fresh Alaskan-caught seafood when it's available. If you're not in the mood for a pound of prime rib, order the Alaskan halibut or king crab legs (if you choose the crab legs, try giving each leg a solid tap before you crack to get the meat out all in one go). If you're trying to stick to a budget, be sure to ask your server about the day's pricing for prime rib and other menu items.