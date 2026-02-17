Give Your Overnight Oats A Sweet Italian Twist For A Breakfast You'll Be Dreaming About

Overnight oats are the epitome of versatility when it comes to meal prepping. But eat them every day, and you might just get bored of them. When that happens, it's usually time for a change of pace, or rather, flavor. Here's an exciting idea for when your overnight oats are starting to taste a little predictable: Give them a tiramisu spin.

Taking inspiration from this sweet, rich Italian treat will make your oats more delicious, and you might even wake up early hoping to enjoy them sooner. For this twist, you'll add two main ingredients to your standard overnight oats base that are also present in the classic Italian dessert: espresso and cocoa powder. You can also add Greek yogurt, which gives it a creamier body, recreating the dessert's pleasant texture. If you're wondering if this upgrade will capture what you love about tiramisu, it absolutely does — but, of course, don't expect a carbon copy.

The boldness of espresso, warmth of the cocoa, and the tanginess of the Greek yogurt all balance out, creating an addictive spoonful. Now a decadent breakfast, this bittersweet reinterpretation might even become your new staple. Much like your typical overnight oats, this fresh take is quite easy to make, all while elevating your usual.