Give Your Overnight Oats A Sweet Italian Twist For A Breakfast You'll Be Dreaming About
Overnight oats are the epitome of versatility when it comes to meal prepping. But eat them every day, and you might just get bored of them. When that happens, it's usually time for a change of pace, or rather, flavor. Here's an exciting idea for when your overnight oats are starting to taste a little predictable: Give them a tiramisu spin.
Taking inspiration from this sweet, rich Italian treat will make your oats more delicious, and you might even wake up early hoping to enjoy them sooner. For this twist, you'll add two main ingredients to your standard overnight oats base that are also present in the classic Italian dessert: espresso and cocoa powder. You can also add Greek yogurt, which gives it a creamier body, recreating the dessert's pleasant texture. If you're wondering if this upgrade will capture what you love about tiramisu, it absolutely does — but, of course, don't expect a carbon copy.
The boldness of espresso, warmth of the cocoa, and the tanginess of the Greek yogurt all balance out, creating an addictive spoonful. Now a decadent breakfast, this bittersweet reinterpretation might even become your new staple. Much like your typical overnight oats, this fresh take is quite easy to make, all while elevating your usual.
Make tiramisu overnight oats for a morning you'll look forward to
Like every other overnight oats recipe, start by strategically mixing the ingredients: an equal amount of oats and a combination of milk and espresso is the key to a balanced cup, with half the amount of yogurt as oats, along with a sweetener and cocoa powder. Freshly made espresso mimics a classic tiramisu slice, but you can substitute it with instant coffee for a more subtle kick and still opt for a 1:1 ratio of oats and liquid.
Meanwhile, cocoa powder adds a pleasantly gritty mouthfeel, much like when you're eating the Italian dessert. You can mix this in with all the other ingredients during preparation or add it as the final touch in the morning — or both. Your favorite Greek yogurt can also be added in the prep stage or right before serving. It might not be as sweet as, say, a flavored yogurt, so feel free to add any of your preferred sweeteners. Honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar can do wonders.
You have the option to elevate your breakfast even further by introducing other ingredients, but make sure to avoid the mix-in mistake with overnight oats. For instance, when adding frozen fruit or nuts, do it in the morning, so they don't end up mushy while sitting in the fridge overnight. But for something like chia seeds, let them soak for hours to avoid digestion issues. You can even give your tiramisu a lemon twist by adding the zesty ingredient to your oats for a true morning boost.