Your Tiramisu Deserves A Lemony Twist
Of all the gorgeous dishes and classic desserts you'll find in Italy, few get (or deserve) as much love as the grande dame of desserts: tiramisu. This sweet, creamy mess of a pudding features layers of ladyfinger biscuits (savoiardi) dipped in strong coffee (and sometimes Marsala wine, if you're feeling cheeky), whipped mascarpone cheese, and sweetened heavy cream. Finished with a dusting of cocoa powder, it is indisputably one of the all-time greats.
But just because it's already a fabulous dessert doesn't mean there isn't any room for innovation, does it? No, dear reader, it does not. For a summery spin that'll truly transport you to the Italian Riviera, try making your next tiramisu ... with lemon.
Now, we know what you're thinking: Lemon and coffee aren't exactly the best of friends. That is true, sure, but tiramisu al limone is completely coffee-free. Instead, it uses either sweetened lemon juice, lemonade (or, limonata, to the Italians) or even limoncello in place of the black stuff. What results is a marvel — tangy, sweet, and suspiciously light and airy. When beaten with lemon zest, the mascarpone takes on a wonderful freshness, perfectly offsetting the sweetness of the cream and biscuits. And as if things couldn't possibly get better, making it is no harder (dare we say, even easier) than making a traditional tiramisu. As far as make-ahead desserts go, you can't do better on a hot, sunny day. Or even a cold, rainy one, for that matter!
How to make tiramisu al limone and some pitfalls to avoid
Tiramisu al limone is as easy to make as it is delicious, and with just a few ingredient swaps from the standard recipe you'll be well on your way. The big one is the omission of coffee — instead, use limoncello! This sweet, aromatic Italian aperitivo (or digestivo) is the perfect accompaniment to the rich, creamy mascarpone, which pares back its kick while simultaneously echoing its tangy sweetness. If you want an alcohol-free version, opt for lemon juice or lemonade — but limoncello is the way to go. To give your tiramisu a more tropical twist, you can also opt for limoncello's melon-y cousin, meloncello, made from honeydew melon or cantaloupe.
Once that's done, the rest is simple. Just follow a classic tiramisu recipe, and consider zesting some lemon into the cream or over the top to finish things off. Folding in some sweet and sour lemon curd into the mascarpone can also really give things a tangy kick.
It's crucial that you leave ample time to chill everything in the fridge — this is a common mistake that can make or break your tiramisu. Once all the ingredients come together, make sure you leave it to chill for at least six hours. This will help ensure that you get the perfect texture and stop you from serving something more akin to a "tirami-soup" than a tiramisu!
Other tiramisu variations to try
Though this lemon tiramisu is a fantastic twist in its own right, there are plenty of other spins that you can put on the classic recipe to make for a truly delicious dessert. The old chef's adage of "what grows together, goes together" is one to keep in mind here. Take your inspiration from the seasons, and you can't go wrong. In summer, use the bountiful haul of fresh berries for a raspberry and cream tiramisu, dipping your savoiardi biscuits in a homemade raspberry syrup and folding fruit jam into your mascarpone. If you find yourself with a craving for tiramisu in the springtime, swap out those berries for a favorite of many a pastry chef: rhubarb. It's a time-honored classic when paired with custard — and putting it in a tiramisu will give you the same effect, but with a touch more lightness that really goes a long way.
For an extra layer of complexity and depth of flavor, consider amping up your tiramisu with a herby homemade syrup. It couldn't be more simple. All you need is sugar, water, and any fresh herb of your choice — basil and mint echo lemon's summery flavor profile and make for a refreshing take, while rosemary pairs surprisingly well with fresh berries and makes for a truly refined, luxurious dessert. Simply cook down the sugar and water until caramelized, and allow the fresh herbs to infuse before straining — and voila! You're ready to go.