Your Tiramisu Deserves A Lemony Twist

Of all the gorgeous dishes and classic desserts you'll find in Italy, few get (or deserve) as much love as the grande dame of desserts: tiramisu. This sweet, creamy mess of a pudding features layers of ladyfinger biscuits (savoiardi) dipped in strong coffee (and sometimes Marsala wine, if you're feeling cheeky), whipped mascarpone cheese, and sweetened heavy cream. Finished with a dusting of cocoa powder, it is indisputably one of the all-time greats.

But just because it's already a fabulous dessert doesn't mean there isn't any room for innovation, does it? No, dear reader, it does not. For a summery spin that'll truly transport you to the Italian Riviera, try making your next tiramisu ... with lemon.

Now, we know what you're thinking: Lemon and coffee aren't exactly the best of friends. That is true, sure, but tiramisu al limone is completely coffee-free. Instead, it uses either sweetened lemon juice, lemonade (or, limonata, to the Italians) or even limoncello in place of the black stuff. What results is a marvel — tangy, sweet, and suspiciously light and airy. When beaten with lemon zest, the mascarpone takes on a wonderful freshness, perfectly offsetting the sweetness of the cream and biscuits. And as if things couldn't possibly get better, making it is no harder (dare we say, even easier) than making a traditional tiramisu. As far as make-ahead desserts go, you can't do better on a hot, sunny day. Or even a cold, rainy one, for that matter!