Does Cooked Or Raw Spinach Offer More Nutritional Benefits?

That spinach is healthy comes as no surprise. A can of the leafy green stuff put Popeye in fighting form, after all. The iron-rich vegetable is full of vitamins, and it makes a great part of a balanced diet. However, you might be wondering if your spinach maintains its superfood status once cooked. A lot of veggies, once sautéed, sizzled, or otherwise cooked, lose some of their micronutrient content. Then again, others may actually see an increase in their nutrient value after cooking, such as tomatoes, which have higher levels of lycopene when heated — good news for anyone who can't stomach raw tomatoes.

So what about spinach? Well, the answer isn't all that clear cut. Raw spinach has higher levels of nutrients such as vitamin C, niacin, folate, and potassium. Cooked spinach, on the other hand, boosts the bioavailability (the amount of a substance your body can absorb) of vitamin A, vitamin E, lutein, calcium, and iron. Additionally, cooking spinach lowers levels of oxalic acid, a substance that prevents the absorption of calcium.

Ultimately, the best preparation of spinach depends on your specific nutrient needs and goals. If you want more calcium in your diet, go for cooked spinach, but if you you want a big dose of vitamin C, go ahead and have it straight out of the bag.