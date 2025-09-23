The Scientific Reason Some People Can't Handle Raw Tomatoes

Tomatoes are one of those vegetables (well, botanically speaking, a fruit) that seem to find their way into everything. From pizza and pasta to classics like the tomato sandwich, not to mention the best Bloody Mary you've ever tasted, tomatoes are almost everywhere. The fact that they can so easily be incorporated into various dishes is great, as it helps us get high doses of vitamins C and K. Still, for the unlucky among us, tomatoes — specifically raw ones – cause more harm than good due to their ability to cause digestive distress.

This is because tomatoes are a member of the nightshade family (alongside potatoes, eggplants, and peppers.), These foods contain naturally occurring chemical compounds known as alkaloids, which act as a defense mechanism against pests. The main alkaloid found in tomatoes is solanine. While most people can tolerate these compounds just fine with no ill effects, those with a nightshade sensitivity will have trouble digesting tomatoes and may present other unpleasant digestive symptoms too, such as bloating, nausea, and gas.