5 Cheap Eats You Can't Miss In Atlanta, According To A Local
As a born and raised Atlantan, I'm no stranger to the slow (and sometimes fast), steady creep in expenses that comes along with living in and around the city. Rent is always rising; house prices are increasing; and new, upscale shopping centers are constantly opening. Sometimes, it can seem impossible to live in a thrifty fashion within the city. Further, finding a good meal without busting one's budget can feel nigh on impossible.
Though it can be difficult to find cheap eats anywhere (even Taco Bell has seen some pretty steep price increases in recent years), it is possible. Not only is it possible, but you might find your next favorite bite can be found for prices that remind you of the old Atlanta — before the Beltway carved a walkway around the city, when Gwinnett County still had its signature "Gwinnett is Great" water towers, and you could find an apartment to rent for less than $1,000 a month. To help you get back to this vision of a city in a forest, I've gathered five delicious and inexpensive bites for you to try (and love).
Hankook Taqueria
Many are my visits to Hankook Taqueria. My first trip to this Korean-Mexican fusion was in 2016, fresh off a long Labor Day weekend spent at Dragon Con. After three days of eating mall food, cookies, and not much else, I needed something tasty, and for not much money (all those posters, merch, and autographs don't buy themselves). My then-boyfriend, now-husband, took me to Hankook before we made our way back to Gwinnett County. This spot, located in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, was exactly what I needed, and might be just the sort for you as well.
I'm far from alone in this opinion. Alton Brown, longtime Atlanta resident and culinary connoisseur, has long been a fan of this Atlanta staple. What makes Hankook so special? For one, this low-key joint has great prices: A burrito combo costs you $12, which is about on par with Chipotle (but Hankook is way more flavorful). You can also grab a bowl or a two-taco combo for $10 and $12, respectively. Each combo comes with a drink and fries that are fried in sesame oil, and are absolutely delicious. This spot has great kimchi fried rice, bulgogi, and shrimp. Everything on Hankook's menu is packed with flavor, served in large portions, and is thankfully unpretentious. It's a great spot to stop for a quick, but far from humdrum, bite.
Hankook Taqueria is located at 1341 Collier Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Chat Patti
Chat Patti is more than a restaurant to me; it's a core part of my life. When I first started visiting this vegetarian Indian restaurant, it was located on North Druid Hills. A family friend would take me and my siblings for lunch at Chat Patti before grocery shopping or running errands. It was perhaps the tastiest part of my childhood, and inspired my ongoing obsession with mango lassis. As of a few years ago, Chat Patti moved to a new location in the Patel Brothers Plaza in Decatur.
This location is much more sleek, with a more modern interior, but the food is just as tasty. Plus, lots of dishes clock in at under $12, and the shop has a ton of vegan options. I love the pani puri and samosa chaat especially. The samosas are also delicious. But really, you can't go wrong with any of the menu options. Just make sure to grab some gulab jamun or a mango lassi before you head out. Oh, and you can always stop by Patel Brothers for a few snacks and groceries after you grab some lunch.
Chat Patti is located at 1707 Church St. suite C-7, Decatur, GA, 30033
Little's Food Store
Little's is one of those Atlanta spots that simply must exist, such as The Varsity or Mary Mac's Tea Room. It's kind of like Le Dôme Café in Paris: a timeless classic of the city that simply needs to exist, regardless of how often one frequents it. Little's Food Store has existed (intermittently) since 1929 and sits in the historic Atlanta neighborhood of Cabbagetown. Originally, Little's was a grocery store. However, it has since morphed into a restaurant as well.
The small food shop has a grill and a compact menu of delicious foods from burgers to sandwiches. It also has some of the best onion rings you may ever have (trust me, I'm an onion ring aficionado). Not only is Little's one of the best and most underrated Atlanta burger spots, it's also one heck of a deal: The whole menu sits squarely under $15.
Little's Food Store is located at 198 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Brooklyn Bagel & Deli
Sometimes, you just need a good, quick bite, and bagels are the perfect American breakfast staple to grab on the go. The bagels at Brooklyn Bagel & Deli are a bit softer than the New York bagels I've had, plus they're incredibly cheap: Bagels start at $1.99, but prices can vary based on type and topping. It offers colorful bagels, for example, including rainbow bagels that are great for kids (or for me, since I never truly got over the loss of Publix' rainbow bread).
My favorite sandwich is the Brooklyn Way Eggwich, which includes eggs, cheese, and a potato pancake for extra-crispy potato flavor. This sandwich is $7.99, so it definitely isn't the cheapest option on the menu. Still, it tends to run me less than a trip to McDonald's nowadays, and the quality is unbeatable.
The best part of Brooklyn Bagel & Deli, however, is that it's a local chain. This bagel spot has been operating in and around Atlanta for nearly 30 years, and in such a fickle city, that certainly speaks to its quality. There are spots in Sandy Springs, Ansley Mall, Johns Creek, and Brookhaven.
Brooklyn Bagel & Deli is located at 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE suite 203, Atlanta, GA 30324 in Ansley Mall, and at three other locations across the Metro Atlanta area
El Progreso #14
I'm still a bit new to the joys of El Progreso #14 and its fantastic tacos and burritos. However, I am no stranger to the joys of a good Mexican grocery store taco spot. Places similar to El Progreso #14 are dappled all around the Atlanta area and, from my experience, most of them boast some pretty tasty food for a great price.
El Progreso #14 stands out from the rest, however, in that it has garnered a bit of a cult following online. This is mostly due to the chain's frankly fantastic food, but also because this spot is located pretty darn close to the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary. For this reason, El Progreso #14 has earned the nickname "Prison Tacos."
It's not simply for cheeky nicknames alone that this spot has prospered, however. The food is genuinely amazing. My favorites are the asada (steak) and pastor (marinated pork) tacos, though you really can't go wrong. On a chilly day, you can grab a bowl of menudo. The tacos set you back $3 a pop, which is about on par with Taco Bell, but much higher quality. The burritos are about $11, which is more akin to Chipotle, but again, it's worth it. Seriously, just try a taco adorned simply with onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime. It might just bring a tear to your eye. Pair with a glass-bottled Mexican Coke for the perfect finishing touch.
El Progreso #14 is located at 1460 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315