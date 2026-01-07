My Go-To Atlanta Burger Spot I'm Tired Of Gatekeeping

When I was a kid, growing up on the outskirts of the city nearly 30 years ago, my favorite burger could be found at the still-relevant (and tasty) Varsity, a sprawling (and nearly century old) drive-in location located in Midtown. Varsity burgers and dogs were a delicacy to my childish palate, eaten with eagerness, relish, and a creamy Frosted Orange. Since then, Atlanta has experienced a bit of a burger renaissance.

Like the high-rise student apartments and condos that have taken over Midtown Atlanta in the last five years (kicking out some beloved spots in the process — rest in peace to Atlanta's renowned nightclub, The Cheetah Lounge), a ton of burger joints have popped up all across the metro area. Within the past 20 years, the city has welcomed such delights, from the iconic Holeman & Finch burger (one of Anthony Bourdain's Southern favorites) to the pimento cheese-topped Mr. Jones burger at Local Republic. Truly, there is no shortage of great, innovative ground beef offerings; but newer doesn't always mean better.

My palate has certainly refined since the Varsity burger days of my youth, and I've definitely enjoyed the unique offerings at newer Atlanta restaurants, but my favorite in the city is more like the former rather than the latter. A true hidden gem in Atlanta, my favorite burger joint — Little's Food Store — has been serving up simple, yet delicious burgers for over 50 years, and with not nearly enough fanfare.