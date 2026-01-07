My Go-To Atlanta Burger Spot I'm Tired Of Gatekeeping
When I was a kid, growing up on the outskirts of the city nearly 30 years ago, my favorite burger could be found at the still-relevant (and tasty) Varsity, a sprawling (and nearly century old) drive-in location located in Midtown. Varsity burgers and dogs were a delicacy to my childish palate, eaten with eagerness, relish, and a creamy Frosted Orange. Since then, Atlanta has experienced a bit of a burger renaissance.
Like the high-rise student apartments and condos that have taken over Midtown Atlanta in the last five years (kicking out some beloved spots in the process — rest in peace to Atlanta's renowned nightclub, The Cheetah Lounge), a ton of burger joints have popped up all across the metro area. Within the past 20 years, the city has welcomed such delights, from the iconic Holeman & Finch burger (one of Anthony Bourdain's Southern favorites) to the pimento cheese-topped Mr. Jones burger at Local Republic. Truly, there is no shortage of great, innovative ground beef offerings; but newer doesn't always mean better.
My palate has certainly refined since the Varsity burger days of my youth, and I've definitely enjoyed the unique offerings at newer Atlanta restaurants, but my favorite in the city is more like the former rather than the latter. A true hidden gem in Atlanta, my favorite burger joint — Little's Food Store — has been serving up simple, yet delicious burgers for over 50 years, and with not nearly enough fanfare.
A great, simple burger
I'm ashamed to say that I didn't discover the joys of Little's until about 10 years ago. Back then, I was a college student, spinning my wheels in the suburbs. I took any opportunity and inexpensive Uber (wasn't 2015 great in some ways?) to go into the city. Most of my trips to the city were for dates. Most of these dates were subpar, but occasionally I would fall in love ... with a restaurant. That's how I found Little's Food Store, a Cabbagetown classic. I don't particularly remember the man, but I do recall the burger: simple, smashed but not paper thin, topped with grilled onions, American cheese, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and mustard. It was a revelation, recalling the simple, no-fuss burgers that my grandma used to make (something to do with the grilled onions, which I think underpin the whole sandwich). Ever since my first bite, I've been a fan. And I've tried my best to keep this place to myself, but Little's deserves all the love it can get.
Each burger is served with a side of fries and slaw, and depending on the size and protein option you choose, only costs between $8 and $12, which is practically a steal in the increasingly luxury-minded city. The beauty of Little's isn't just its reasonable prices, however; it's the love, care, and history that goes into every bite. This spot has been serving burgers for decades and is a staple of the Cabbagetown neighborhood. The historic, quirkily decorated exterior serves as a still point in an ever-changing city. No matter what landmark is flattened for condos or what bar is threatened with extinction (like the forever on-the-brink Manuel's Tavern), Little's has been there through it all, consistently serving a simple but absolutely delicious burger.
A little about Little
Little's first opened its doors in 1929, not as a burger joint, but as a local grocery store. The store's grill and restaurant wasn't opened until after the original owners' son took over in 1969. Little's hasn't been without its fair share of rough patches, however. The store's grill was closed from 2005 to 2011 when Brad Cunard took on the building and business concept from the Little family. Since then, Little's has found new life in the eclectic, foot traffic-friendly neighborhood of Cabbagetown. Many residents of the neighborhood visit Little's for pantry staples and a reliably tasty bite.
Little's offers four burger meal options, from a small cheeseburger basket, which includes a quarter pound in-house ground beef patty, to the Cabbagetown half pound cheeseburger basket, which has two juicy beef patties. The shop also serves an Impossible version of the burger for diners avoiding beef products. Each basket comes with fries, but you can also choose from a few other sides. My favorite side is the onion rings, which are crisp, battered, and might very well beat out The Varsity's onion rings (I'll have to do a taste test and get back to you). You can also grab a hot dog, breakfast sandwich, or deli sandwich if you please. However, the burger will always be the star of the show. It is more than worth a visit. Who knows? You might just fall in love.