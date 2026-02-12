Queen Elizabeth's Customized Scotch Egg Recipe Dished Out Some Serious Spice

You could do worse than to recreate a recipe refined for none other than late Queen Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth's longest ruling monarch, for your own next tea party. The Queen Mum's favorite cucumber sandwiches would be a classic start, and we wouldn't say no to the royal's preferred cocktail, either. Should you seek something with a little more heat, however, Her Majesty's Scotch egg packed plenty via Thai green curry paste.

A Scotch egg, of course, is the wonderful combination of a soft or hard boiled egg cradled in fresh sausage, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried to a lovely gold to rival the crown itself. Or, you know, at least hold its own against any other crispy, crunchy fried food. A preparation presented to the queen herself, according to a YouTube video by Her Majesty's longtime private chef, Darren McGrady, carried more of a kick than the average offering.

This prickly Scotch egg comes from what McGrady calls "a playlist of royal tea recipes" that he used to make for garden parties at Buckingham Palace. "There's hundreds of different ways to make them," McGrady says in the video. This one marries not only the fiery curry paste, but also chopped cilantro and crushed peanuts for a flavor/texture sensation in all but a few bites.