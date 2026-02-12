Queen Elizabeth's Customized Scotch Egg Recipe Dished Out Some Serious Spice
You could do worse than to recreate a recipe refined for none other than late Queen Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth's longest ruling monarch, for your own next tea party. The Queen Mum's favorite cucumber sandwiches would be a classic start, and we wouldn't say no to the royal's preferred cocktail, either. Should you seek something with a little more heat, however, Her Majesty's Scotch egg packed plenty via Thai green curry paste.
A Scotch egg, of course, is the wonderful combination of a soft or hard boiled egg cradled in fresh sausage, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried to a lovely gold to rival the crown itself. Or, you know, at least hold its own against any other crispy, crunchy fried food. A preparation presented to the queen herself, according to a YouTube video by Her Majesty's longtime private chef, Darren McGrady, carried more of a kick than the average offering.
This prickly Scotch egg comes from what McGrady calls "a playlist of royal tea recipes" that he used to make for garden parties at Buckingham Palace. "There's hundreds of different ways to make them," McGrady says in the video. This one marries not only the fiery curry paste, but also chopped cilantro and crushed peanuts for a flavor/texture sensation in all but a few bites.
Making spicy Scotch eggs worthy of Buckingham Palace in your own home
To make these Scotch eggs, Darren McGrady coats the cooled, shelled eggs with a sausage mix that he enhances with chopped cilantro, crushed peanuts, salt, pepper, and the crucial Thai green chili paste. They're then coated in an egg wash and panko and fried at 350 degrees Fahrenheit before they're baked in the oven to cook through. The royal chef also serves them with a sweet Thai chili sauce to fully complement the finished product.
As McGrady points out, this is only one way to Scotch, or spice an egg. You can swap that Thai green curry paste with something like chili crisp, which might be a little less intense depending on the variety you try, and which will bring its own titular texture. Several good shakes of red pepper flakes are also a way to bring in a little heat that might already be in your own pantry. You can also just reach for the Tabasco, which is also said to have been the queen's hot sauce pick.
The heat-averse can introduce some fun Scotch egg flavors, too. Using something like a sweet Italian sausage will cut any base prickliness to begin with. Fresh breakfast sausage, meaning not pre-formed into links or patties, will also really lean into your Scotch egg's morning material, particularly if you use one rich with the familiar flavor of sage. A touch of brown sugar in either case will also achieve a sweet-savory mix that's fit for your own household nobility.