Add One Ingredient To Cucumber Sandwiches To Eat Them Like Queen Elizabeth

An afternoon high tea filled with finger sandwiches, bite-sized confections, and a selection of teas is a tradition that dates back to Britain's Industrial Revolution, and contrary to the assumption that it's a spread savored by society's elite, high teas were actually an energizing meal that was a staple among the working class. Tea sandwiches are unique in how they're served and eaten, and are unlike the run-of-the-mill peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that we're more accustomed to in the States. One of the most common inclusions in a spread of tea sandwiches is a simple, classic cucumber sandwich that usually calls for fresh slices of crisp cucumbers layered over buttered bread, and finally, removing the crusts before serving. But, if you're looking to evolve this humble sandwich into something worthy of being served to royalty, all you need is one simple herb to breathe fresh, new life into a traditional cucumber sandwich.

Taking a cue from Queen Elizabeth herself, the magic ingredient for a Queen-approved cucumber sandwich is fresh mint. The mint imparts a cooling nature that complements an already refreshing bite from the cucumbers. If you don't have fresh mint, a sprinkle of dried mint should do, though it might not be up to the Queen's standards. Furthermore, to allow the natural, vegetal notes from the cucumbers to shine, slightly salt the slices to draw out excess moisture, which also helps avoid a soggy sandwich. So, if you're inspired to host an afternoon tea with your crew, give it a royal spin with a cool and refreshing cucumber sandwich to pair with your "cuppas" — pinkies out, of course.