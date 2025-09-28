Add One Ingredient To Cucumber Sandwiches To Eat Them Like Queen Elizabeth
An afternoon high tea filled with finger sandwiches, bite-sized confections, and a selection of teas is a tradition that dates back to Britain's Industrial Revolution, and contrary to the assumption that it's a spread savored by society's elite, high teas were actually an energizing meal that was a staple among the working class. Tea sandwiches are unique in how they're served and eaten, and are unlike the run-of-the-mill peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that we're more accustomed to in the States. One of the most common inclusions in a spread of tea sandwiches is a simple, classic cucumber sandwich that usually calls for fresh slices of crisp cucumbers layered over buttered bread, and finally, removing the crusts before serving. But, if you're looking to evolve this humble sandwich into something worthy of being served to royalty, all you need is one simple herb to breathe fresh, new life into a traditional cucumber sandwich.
Taking a cue from Queen Elizabeth herself, the magic ingredient for a Queen-approved cucumber sandwich is fresh mint. The mint imparts a cooling nature that complements an already refreshing bite from the cucumbers. If you don't have fresh mint, a sprinkle of dried mint should do, though it might not be up to the Queen's standards. Furthermore, to allow the natural, vegetal notes from the cucumbers to shine, slightly salt the slices to draw out excess moisture, which also helps avoid a soggy sandwich. So, if you're inspired to host an afternoon tea with your crew, give it a royal spin with a cool and refreshing cucumber sandwich to pair with your "cuppas" — pinkies out, of course.
Other unique additions to your cucumber sandwiches
The simplicity of a cucumber sandwich offers a great canvas for culinary creativity, and while the Queen might not have provided her seal of approval for any of these, why should that stop you from switching things up with your cucumber sandwich in the ways that you want to? For instance, if peanut butter and pickle sandwiches were part of your growing up, you can put a brine-free spin on it with a peanut butter and cucumber sandwich, where the fresh crispness from the cucumbers cuts through the creamy richness of the peanut butter. Perhaps, put a Haitian spin on a peanut butter and cucumber sandwich by using a Haitian-style spicy peanut butter instead. Transport your taste buds to the bustling streets of Mumbai by opting for a cilantro and mint chutney as the chosen spread for the sandwich. Some iterations of cucumber sandwiches call for a layer of creamy spread, like cream cheese or mayonnaise, but you can also give your sandwich a hearty boost of plant protein with a generous smear of hummus.
Consider adding some textural variety and nutrients to your sandwich by piling on more vegetables or fillings like a plant-based "tuna" salad, and for the adventurous eaters, perhaps take a stab at a cucumber and Marmite sandwich. To keep things simple, just play around with different herbs to see what suits your taste preferences. You might like the brightness from fresh dill, subtle sweet and peppery notes from basil, or the citrusy pop from cilantro to complement the cucumber. For the spice fiends, look no further than the one chili oil you won't be able to live without to level up your cucumber sandwich.