Queen Elizabeth's Official Favorite Hot Sauce Is Probably In Your Pantry

When you think of Queen Elizabeth II, you're probably not thinking about the food that she loved. The queen was a fan of British classics like chocolate biscuit cake, Earl Grey tea, and Sunday roast. But perhaps surprisingly, she was also a fan of the particularly American hot sauce, Tabasco sauce.

Advertisement

The love apparently goes way back, as noted in the queen's deputy controller of supply, Frederick John Corbitt's 1956 memoir "My Twenty Years In Buckingham Palace." He writes that during World War II, the Queen Mother's staff searched high and low for Tabasco sauce to use in a lobster cocktail she consumed regularly. It proved very difficult to obtain due to shortages, but the staff pulled it off. It's unclear if Queen Elizabeth grew up in a household that enjoyed Tabasco sauce or developed a taste for it another way. However, interestingly, in 2000, the BBC reported that she banned "any food that is too spicy or exotic." Perhaps Tabasco sauce was just right for her palate and not considered too extreme.

Advertisement

The queen gave Tabasco a royal warrant in 2009, which is a big deal. To earn a royal warrant, a company or individual must display excellence in quality and performance as well as provide goods or services to the royal family for at least five years. And the brand or person has to keep proving that they are worthy of the recognition.