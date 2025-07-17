The Dollar Tree Find That Keeps Your Fridge Clean And Colorful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping the house clean is just another responsibility of adulthood, and it seems that whether you cook regularly or not, tidying the kitchen afterwards is always daunting. If you're looking for an easy hack to avoid dealing with a hard-to-clean refrigerator, try lining your refrigerator shelves with vinyl placemats. You can get enough for all your shelves for only a few bucks at Dollar Tree.

A placemat will help keep crumbs and spills confined to the mat itself, so when it comes time to wipe down the refrigerator, just remove the mats, give them a quick rinse and dry, and place them back in the fridge. Even if you have to wipe the shelves down, too, the job is likely going to be much easier when you have something covering them.

Look for vinyl placemats with bottoms that prevent them from sliding around too much to ensure nothing gets shifted while it's stored. If you can't find them at your local dollar store, there are some reasonably inexpensive options on Amazon, too, such as Mosayt's four-pack of vinyl placemats — and they come in nice patterns. You can even color-code them according to which items should go on which shelf for easier organization (or just to give your fridge a fun look).