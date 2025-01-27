Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Buying A Silicone Ice Cube Mold
A silicone ice cube mold may seem like an attractive choice to make when shopping for kitchenware as it has many positive attributes, namely the ease and versatility when using and cleaning the silicone. Not only are they commonly made without the use of harmful chemicals, but their silicone finish is very durable and has a longer lifetime (if used correctly) than most plastic trays. However, its proneness to wear and wobbly composition make a silicone tray a poor choice for most shoppers.
Compared to a plastic ice cube mold, it is much easier for silicone trays to show wear over time. The mold will sometimes become deformed after too many uses and may require a replacement ice cube mold. They are also incredibly easy to spill given how flimsy they naturally are, increasing the chances of a big water spill in the middle of the kitchen as you walk between the sink and your freezer.
The downsides of silicone ice cube molds
Because of their instability, many silicone trays don't come with a lid. This can not only cause a spill but also allows the smell (or worse, the taste) of other foods in the freezer to infiltrate the ice cubes and provides an unpleasant experience when using the ice. Especially because ice cubes typically take a few hours to freeze, giving food enough time to seep into the ice cube will add unwanted flavors to your ice cubes.
Instead of purchasing a silicone tray or classic plastic ice cube mold, there are also plenty of other uniquef ice cube trays that may provide a much easier freezer experience. For example, the PHINOX Ice Cube Tray can make 64 cubes at a time and can hold up to 120 cubes. The WIBIMEN Ice Cube Tray is similarly structured but also features a small scoop for hands-free ice cube use.