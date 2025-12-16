6 Clever Kitchen Storage Tips Using Command Hooks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether your measuring cups are a mess, your kitchen cleaning supplies are constantly almost falling out of the cabinet under the sink, or you're tired of trying to figure out how in the world to get your pot lids to stay put (we get it), it's always the right time to find a better way to organize your kitchen. Command hooks — the plastic, easy-to-stick adhesive hooks that have about a billion uses — are rock stars when it comes to kitchen organization. They're perfect for the inside of your cabinets and even the outside of your trash can (seriously).
If you're ready to take your kitchen organization game to the next level, we've got you. Here, we'll take a look at all the ways you can put Command hooks to work in your space. Whether you're gearing up for spring cleaning, doing a new year clean-out, or you're simply tired of clutter hanging around, picking up a pack of Command hooks can be the first step toward a streamlined, efficient, well-organized kitchen.
Organize pan lids
Is there anything worse than opening a kitchen cabinet, juggling around pots and pans to get the one you need, and having a lid drop on your toe (ouch!)? If you've been there, you'll love this hack to easily organize your pots and pans. Arrange Command hooks inside your cabinets to create customized pot lid holders to both save space and save yourself from having to figure out the never-ending Jenga puzzle of stacking pots and lids.
Show off your favorite teacups and coffee mugs
Your gorgeous teacups and coffee mugs deserve to be seen — not stowed away in a cabinet. Command hooks are great for showing off your favorites (and maximizing the space you have available on your kitchen counters). Whether you hang them in your kitchen entryway or in your coffee nook, you'll always be able to show off and rearrange your go-to cups. Bonus: With this setup, it's simple to add more whenever you bring home a new favorite mug.
Organize your measuring cups and spoons
We all have that one drawer in the kitchen — you know the one; potato mashers and whisks have a way of making it particularly impossible to close. Outfitting the inside of a few of your cabinets with Command hooks can help you get rid of some of the annoying-but-necessary kitchen utensil drawer clutter. By hanging any measuring cups or cooking utensils you use daily on a Command hook, you'll never have to go digging around for them.
Easily hang kitchen towels, aprons, and pot holder
Struggling to manage your piles of kitchen towels and aprons, or drawers stuffed with pot holders and oven mitts? Surprise — Command hooks can come to your rescue for organizing these items, too. Whether you choose to suspend a basket for them from Command hooks or hang them on the hooks themselves, they're an easy solution for keeping your essential linens within convenient reach and on display to show off your stylish, seasonal collections.
Keep your trash bags in place
It feels great to have a fresh, empty trash can in your kitchen, but it can be a pain when you put the first few items into your newly placed trash bag, as it tends to collapse in on itself and end up at the bottom of the can. By placing a couple Command hooks on the outside of your trash can, you can secure the loops of the bag, making it less likely that it falls in on itself as you add trash.
Keep foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper organized
Command hooks can also provide a simple way to organize your aluminum foil, parchment paper, and plastic wrap. Instead of balancing the boxes in a drawer, use Command hooks to create a hanging station on the inside or outside of one of the cabinets in your kitchen (be sure to measure the distance you'll need between the hooks first to accommodate each box). To remove the box when you've finished a roll, simply snip the cardboard with a pair of scissors.