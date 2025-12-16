6 Clever Kitchen Storage Tips Using Command Hooks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether your measuring cups are a mess, your kitchen cleaning supplies are constantly almost falling out of the cabinet under the sink, or you're tired of trying to figure out how in the world to get your pot lids to stay put (we get it), it's always the right time to find a better way to organize your kitchen. Command hooks — the plastic, easy-to-stick adhesive hooks that have about a billion uses — are rock stars when it comes to kitchen organization. They're perfect for the inside of your cabinets and even the outside of your trash can (seriously).

If you're ready to take your kitchen organization game to the next level, we've got you. Here, we'll take a look at all the ways you can put Command hooks to work in your space. Whether you're gearing up for spring cleaning, doing a new year clean-out, or you're simply tired of clutter hanging around, picking up a pack of Command hooks can be the first step toward a streamlined, efficient, well-organized kitchen.