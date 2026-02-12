Make The Viral Cheesy Sweet Potato Even Better With One Melty Swap

TikTok has become the place to go for unique food hacks and delicious recipes, or even annoying trends that drive fast food workers mad. While these trends go in and out of style, there is one viral trick people can't get enough of. A popular TikToker named Courtney Cook became known for her teacher lunch involving two simple ingredients: a baked sweet potato and block of cheese. It may seem like an uninteresting meal, but people went crazy over how delicious it apparently is. She uses an orange or Japanese sweet potato, stuffs a small block of Butterkäse cheese inside the warm potato, and eats it like a sandwich. Butterkäse may be her cheese of choice, but one swap can completely level up this hack: French raclette cheese.

Raclette is a soft and creamy Alpine cheese known for its amazing melting qualities. It's smooth and savory, features fruity background notes, and melts well on top of meats, vegetables, and potatoes. It makes a great cheese for a gooey and melty mac and cheese. The Butterkäse has a similar creamy and buttery flavor that melts well, but the raclette will give you the ultimate cheese pull.