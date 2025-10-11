Is The Kirkland Brand Sold Anywhere Other Than Costco? What To Know

Even if you're not a Costco member, you've likely heard of the Kirkland Signature brand. After all, Costco's private-label line is extremely popular for its lower price point (even if not all items are high quality), covering everything from groceries and household goods to clothing and wine. But are Kirkland products tied solely to Costco, or can you find them in other places as well? If you do happen to be a member of the wholesale club, you can easily access Kirkland products through the Costco website and app, or any one of near-1,000 warehouse locations around the world. But the truth is that you may also spot them for sale elsewhere from time to time.

To clarify, these are Kirkland products available for resale. Costco only sells its brand through its stores and website; so every time you do see Kirkland Signature elsewhere, it was purchased from Costco first and is now being resold (and usually with a markup). If you happen to live near a convenience store or bodega, for instance, it's not uncommon to see Kirkland items on the shelves. And it's not just small shops around the neighborhood, as Kirkland products can also be found on Amazon and eBay. One shopper even reported seeing Kirkland-brand cases of water for sale at their local grocery store. And, if Instacart is any indicator, some grocery stores do sell some Kirkland products here and there — particularly when it comes to household paper products and dairy items.