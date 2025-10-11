Is The Kirkland Brand Sold Anywhere Other Than Costco? What To Know
Even if you're not a Costco member, you've likely heard of the Kirkland Signature brand. After all, Costco's private-label line is extremely popular for its lower price point (even if not all items are high quality), covering everything from groceries and household goods to clothing and wine. But are Kirkland products tied solely to Costco, or can you find them in other places as well? If you do happen to be a member of the wholesale club, you can easily access Kirkland products through the Costco website and app, or any one of near-1,000 warehouse locations around the world. But the truth is that you may also spot them for sale elsewhere from time to time.
To clarify, these are Kirkland products available for resale. Costco only sells its brand through its stores and website; so every time you do see Kirkland Signature elsewhere, it was purchased from Costco first and is now being resold (and usually with a markup). If you happen to live near a convenience store or bodega, for instance, it's not uncommon to see Kirkland items on the shelves. And it's not just small shops around the neighborhood, as Kirkland products can also be found on Amazon and eBay. One shopper even reported seeing Kirkland-brand cases of water for sale at their local grocery store. And, if Instacart is any indicator, some grocery stores do sell some Kirkland products here and there — particularly when it comes to household paper products and dairy items.
Is it legal to resell Kirkland Signature products?
Reselling wholesale items in general can be a bit of a gray area. That action is largely protected under what's known as the First Sale Doctrine, which essentially just states that once you buy something, you own it and can resell it if you want. This is part of federal copyright law and is primarily designed around the sale of artistic works, but it applies to pretty much any physical product. Still, there are limits. While a person holds the right to resell a particular item they have purchased, they do not have legal rights to the brand. In other words, you can't whip up your own similar items and advertise them as Costco's own or misrepresent the Kirkland Signature name. Plus, if you plan on selling Kirkland items in a store or as part of an online business, you'll still need to follow applicable tax and business registration regulations.
Then there's Costco's own policy to consider. Costco permits items for resale to be purchased at its stores, providing customers have a resale license on file. The store also has a delivery program to sell bulk products to businesses who intend to resell them, which offers some items not available in the regular warehouse stores. The policy also specifically states that alcohol purchases cannot be resold, except where permitted by state law.
Is it worth buying Kirkland-brand items from third parties?
There are both advantages and disadvantages to buying Kirkland Signature products resold by third parties, so the decision to do so largely depends on your priorities. The main pro is that you can access Kirkland items without a Costco membership or having a store nearby, which could save you some time and money. This can be especially convenient if you need an item faster than you can get to a warehouse store, or if you don't want to deal with Costco's delivery limitations. It may also be the way to go if you just don't want Kirkland items enough for a Costco membership to be worth the annual membership fee.
On the flip side, resold products are often sold for higher prices so the third-party sellers can turn a profit. They won't come with the same return policies, and if you have an issue with anything, you won't be able to go to Costco customer service about it. And since Costco has no control over items sold outside its official channels, this also means that you could be at heightened risk of getting expired, damaged, or even counterfeit products. Ultimately, the decision is yours. But if you do decide to buy Kirkland goods outside of the store, try to do so from a well-reviewed third party that offers returns.