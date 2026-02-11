The Frozen Appetizer Brand Costco Shoppers Are Popping In The Oven For Unique Quick Bites
Part of the allure of Costco is coming across a new snack that you haven't tried before. There's one brand sold at the retailer that garners tons of buzz amongst shoppers for its range of unique, tasty appetizers that are easy to heat up and perfect for parties or dinner. Cuisine Adventures makes a large variety of quick-cooking bites. Some of the options include Everything Franks in a Blanket, Butter Chicken Naan Bites, and Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers.
What makes the brand's offerings so unique is that they go beyond the typical classic party fare; for instance, with its bagel seasoning, the brand manages to transform pigs in a blanket into the perfect breakfast treat. Cuisine Adventures also puts a large focus on offering a number of globally-inspired appetizers that have flavors representing different countries and cultures. There aren't many frozen snacks quite like the Korean BBQ Inspired Chicken Firecrackers. And with the large selection of different appetizers, Cuisine Adventures caters to those who want the classics (think mini quiches) and those who want to eat something more adventurous (like Ramen Chili Crisp Beef Spring Rolls).
What shoppers think about Cuisine Adventures
Generally, there are some Costco frozen appetizers that shoppers say to keep far away from your cart. But most rave about the Cuisine Adventures items, which range in price from around $10 to $20. "Heaven wrapped in heaven," one shopper wrote on Reddit about the seasonal Butter Chicken Naan Bites, which come in a pack of 36 bites and periodically show up at the retailer. "My kid who eats nothing, pounded them and asked for more," another Redditor commented about the brand's Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites. While the spanakopita received mixed reviews online, many shoppers still gave it decent feedback. One Redditor highlighted the natural ingredients, calling them an "always-on-hand" item.
If you want to try snacks from this brand and aren't a Costco shopper, you're still in luck. Cuisine Adventures items are also sold at another retailer known for its vast selection of interesting eats: Trader Joe's. Availability of various snacks depends on your local store — some of the brand's items appear to show up, disappear, and then come back again. So be sure to keep a look out — you may find yourself a new favorite Costco appetizer to add to your snack rotation.