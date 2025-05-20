The Costco Frozen Appetizer To Keep Far Away From Your Cart

Keeping your freezer well-stocked with frozen apps is a smart move. It allows you to entertain in a pinch or enjoy a tasty snack any time you want. And Costco is famously heavy on the frozen section, with plenty of tempting options to fill your cart with every time you shop. But they aren't all the same. In fact, there is one that you really should not waste your own precious freezer space on.

Chowhound's own Katie Melynn recently took a look at several of Costco's apps and ranked them from best to worst, evaluating frozen and fresh apps for the best crowd pleasers. It's no surprise that West End's delicious Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers topped the list, but you may be surprised (and perhaps a bit disappointed) to hear that Foster Farm's Mini Corn Dogs rounded out the list at the very bottom.

Who doesn't like corn dogs? They are tasty creations of sweet and savory goodness that take a classic American favorite, hot dogs, and encase them in crispy-on-the-outside and soft-on-the-inside slightly sweet corn breading. The result is a burst of flavor with a satisfying crunch to boot. To top it off, you can add any number of delicious dipping sauces to suit your fancy and give your meal some extra flair. Corn dogs are kid pleasers every time, and adults get a kick of nostalgia. Make them mini and you've got a sure-fire winner for parties, or so you would think.