How To Transform Pigs In A Blanket Into The Perfect Breakfast Treat

There's a way to make pigs in a blanket even easier than they already are — and it's perfect for breakfast. Breakfast pigs in a blanket can come in many forms. The simplest way is just to swap the franks for breakfast sausage links. Once they're cooked, you just wrap them in the crescent rolls as usual and bake according to the crescent roll package directions.

You could also take it a step further by wrapping the breakfast sausages in pancakes. You can make your own basic buttermilk pancakes or defrost the frozen ones from the store — the silver dollar size works best. If needed, you can use a toothpick to secure the pancakes around the sausages or just set them seam-side down.

However you choose to make it, it's one of many underrated breakfasts to try if you hate eggs, though you can easily wrap some of those in there too, if you wish.