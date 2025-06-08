How To Transform Pigs In A Blanket Into The Perfect Breakfast Treat
There's a way to make pigs in a blanket even easier than they already are — and it's perfect for breakfast. Breakfast pigs in a blanket can come in many forms. The simplest way is just to swap the franks for breakfast sausage links. Once they're cooked, you just wrap them in the crescent rolls as usual and bake according to the crescent roll package directions.
You could also take it a step further by wrapping the breakfast sausages in pancakes. You can make your own basic buttermilk pancakes or defrost the frozen ones from the store — the silver dollar size works best. If needed, you can use a toothpick to secure the pancakes around the sausages or just set them seam-side down.
However you choose to make it, it's one of many underrated breakfasts to try if you hate eggs, though you can easily wrap some of those in there too, if you wish.
How to serve your breakfast pigs in a blanket
Breakfast pigs in a blanket is easy to make in a time crunch. Plus, the possibilities for jazzing them up are endless. For the sweeter version with pancakes, dip it in maple syrup, the natural pairing for both pancakes and sausage. Or top it with powdered sugar and add a chocolate or caramel drizzle.
If you prefer a savory preparation, stick with the crescent rolls. You can upgrade it with options like a layer of cream cheese before wrapping or everything bagel seasoning sprinkled over egg-washed wrapped crescent rolls just before baking. You can dip it in anything you'd serve with breakfast sandwiches: mustard, hot sauce, or pesto.
Pigs in a blanket are a classic appetizer, but breakfast pigs in a blanket reach a whole new level. Not only are they delicious, but there are many ways to dress them up based on your preferences.