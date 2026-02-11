This 40‑year‑old Scotch Proves Not All Islay Whisky Is Smoky

The Scottish island of Islay, located off the west coast of the Scottish mainland, is blessed with numerous peat bogs and distilleries that famously use this natural resource to create peat whisky. This peat-rich island is currently home to 10 distilleries, such as Ardbeg, Laphroaig, and Lagavulin, that produce some of the smokiest whiskies around. But not all Islay whiskies are smoky peat bombs. One distillery in particular, Bunnahabhain, produces award-winning unpeated whisky that's matured in ex-sherry casks.

The Rare Find Bunnahabhain 40 Years Old is one of many award-winning Scottish whiskies you should try at least once, largely due to its sweeter, fruitier notes. The independent Gleann Mòr Spirits Company released this exceptional whisky as part of its Rare Find collection of one-of-a-kind Scottish single malts sourced from across the country. This expression of Bunnahabhain comes from liquid matured for four decades in five ex-sherry casks. It was distilled in 1980 and bottled in 2020 at a cask strength of 45.2%. All that aging has helped turn this spirit into liquid gold. In fact, it won gold at the World Whiskies Awards in 2025.