This 40‑year‑old Scotch Proves Not All Islay Whisky Is Smoky
The Scottish island of Islay, located off the west coast of the Scottish mainland, is blessed with numerous peat bogs and distilleries that famously use this natural resource to create peat whisky. This peat-rich island is currently home to 10 distilleries, such as Ardbeg, Laphroaig, and Lagavulin, that produce some of the smokiest whiskies around. But not all Islay whiskies are smoky peat bombs. One distillery in particular, Bunnahabhain, produces award-winning unpeated whisky that's matured in ex-sherry casks.
The Rare Find Bunnahabhain 40 Years Old is one of many award-winning Scottish whiskies you should try at least once, largely due to its sweeter, fruitier notes. The independent Gleann Mòr Spirits Company released this exceptional whisky as part of its Rare Find collection of one-of-a-kind Scottish single malts sourced from across the country. This expression of Bunnahabhain comes from liquid matured for four decades in five ex-sherry casks. It was distilled in 1980 and bottled in 2020 at a cask strength of 45.2%. All that aging has helped turn this spirit into liquid gold. In fact, it won gold at the World Whiskies Awards in 2025.
An exceptional unpeated Islay whisky
Bunnahabhain, meaning "mouth of the river" in Scottish Gaelic, is located on the far northeastern shore of Islay's coast. The distillery dates back to 1881, when brothers William and James Greenlees teamed up with blender William Robertson to begin producing whisky. The distillery's almost 150 years of effort shine in the Bunnahabhain 40 Years Old.
This special single malt whisky (meaning it was made at a single distillery using a mash bill of 100% malted barley) has been described as multi-layered on the nose with notes of orange, apricot jam, peach, and tropical fruit. On the palate, reviewers have noted more of the orchard fruit and tropical fruit, along with baking spices, dark chocolate, toffee, and a long finish with similar notes. What you won't find is any smoke, since, like the rest of Bunnahabhain's output, no peat was used in the drying of the malted barley.
If you're lucky enough to track down Rare Find Bunnahabhain 40 Years Old, this whisky will set you back around a grand. But worry not, Bunnahabhain makes much more affordable expressions like its award-winning 12 Year that comes in at less than $60. Still, if you have the chance, this Rare Find is a must-try dram.