There Are Over 1,000 Versions Of Uber Eats' 2026 Super Bowl Commercial
One of the nation's leading food delivery platforms has created a kind of Information Age choose-your-own-adventure on the eve of the Super Bowl with an interactive commercial-building ad of its own. Uber Eats' Build Your Own Super Bowl Commercial campaign asks users to use the app and choose from a variety of predetermined scenes and celebrity cameos to create what the company says amounts to over 1,000 possible outcomes. It would also, presumably, like you to order some food while you're in there too, should you wish to make your dent in the billions of chicken wings expected to be consumed this Super Bowl Sunday.
Uber Eats has already posted a look at some of the potential ad spots, which heavily feature known food eaters Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey amid a who's who (and occasionally a who's that?) of entertainment professionals. Parker Posey, Addison Rae, and Tramell Tillman (whose cameo has a kind of cute Easter egg moment for "Severance" fans via waffles) all make appearances. As do french fries, burgers, soda, and an existential debate between the two headlining stars about what football is really selling.
How Uber Eats' DIY commercial fits into the grand tradition of Super Bowl ads
We're already gabbin' about it, aren't we?! Whether they inspire laughs, ire, or even the occasional sentimental tear, Super Bowl ads must inspire conversation to be successful. Who doesn't remember where they were when Mr. Peanut died, for example? Or when Gordon Ramsay learned about aliens in madcap fashion, or when a new generation was asked to rise to the Pepsi challenge? Each of these moments was shared by millions, however fleeting.
Sometimes, folks forget just what these commercials were selling before the next field goal, even if they remember the big names selling it. While Gordon Ramsay himself is an unforgettable treasure, it's unlikely that many will remember precisely what he was hawking in that extraterrestrial appearance. (It was cookware.)
Uber Eats has much more studiously woven its own actual product (food delivery) right into the ad by directing customers to engage with the commercial right there where they spend their money. Which also seems to answer the ad's central question: What is football really selling? A bunch of stuff, as we'll see once more this Sunday.