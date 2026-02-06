There Are Over 1,000 Versions Of Uber Eats' 2026 Super Bowl Commercial

We're already gabbin' about it, aren't we?! Whether they inspire laughs, ire, or even the occasional sentimental tear, Super Bowl ads must inspire conversation to be successful. Who doesn't remember where they were when Mr. Peanut died, for example? Or when Gordon Ramsay learned about aliens in madcap fashion, or when a new generation was asked to rise to the Pepsi challenge? Each of these moments was shared by millions, however fleeting.

Sometimes, folks forget just what these commercials were selling before the next field goal, even if they remember the big names selling it. While Gordon Ramsay himself is an unforgettable treasure, it's unlikely that many will remember precisely what he was hawking in that extraterrestrial appearance. (It was cookware.)

Uber Eats has much more studiously woven its own actual product (food delivery) right into the ad by directing customers to engage with the commercial right there where they spend their money. Which also seems to answer the ad's central question: What is football really selling? A bunch of stuff, as we'll see once more this Sunday.