Gordon Ramsay Meets Unexpected Foodies In Area 51 For HexClad Super Bowl 2025 Commercial

As the commercial opens, a uniform-clad officer with an air of authority directs Ramsay through the corridors of a top-secret facility at Nevada's fabled Area 51 military base (where, according to lore, an alien craft is stashed). His very serious Air Force escort explains that the government has made contact with new aliens, who, as it turns out, are foodies. "The worst," Ramsay comments. The officer informs Ramsay he's cooking for the aliens and will have access to top secret technology.

Naturally, that tech includes HexClad products built from materials recovered from an alien spacecraft, which confuses the outspoken chef since he's got the same set at home. In a clever bit of sci-fi writing, when Ramsay asks how it's possible his bacon-frying pan is crafted from flying saucers, the officer responds, "We don't have time for a science lesson, Mr. Ramsay." Buh-bye technobabble, hello foolproof, fluffy scrambled eggs.

The chef's kiss on this ad comes when Ramsay turns to greet the alien ambassador only to find out it's "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson. How could this be? "All famous people are aliens," Davidson nonchalantly informs Ramsay. Well, at least that tracks. Will we see more of this thrilling adventure? Guess we'll have to watch the whole football game to find out.