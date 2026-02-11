How To Safely Eat Raw Crab Without Risking Food Poisoning

Raw crab can be delicious, but eating raw seafood can be risky. Knowing what to look for when selecting crab you intend to eat raw — and knowing how to prepare it — can help reduce the risk of food poisoning. Michael Morales, culinary director at Sunda New Asian, shared what you need to know to prepare and eat raw crab safely.

First, it's important to know what to look for when you're buying raw crabs. "Sourcing is everything," says Morales. It's also key that you buy live crab, and they should be active when you purchase them. "The more movement the better," says Morales (look for crabs that have their claws up). Additionally, give the crab you're considering a whiff before you buy. "The crab should not emit any odor. No smell is a good thing for seafood," says Morales. After you've properly selected your crab, it's time to move on to the preparation process, and Morales has several safety tips for reducing the risk of getting sick from eating raw seafood.