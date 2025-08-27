How To Pick The Freshest Live Crabs From The Grocery Store Every Time
Buying live crabs at the grocery store can put you in a pinch. If the market has such an advanced item to begin with, it might also have a knowledgeable fishmonger who can provide guidance. But that's less of a sure thing than at the dedicated seafood shop. So Chowhound asked Dora Swan and Peter Kenyon, co-proprietors of Fin – Your Fishmonger in New York State for their exclusive crab buying tips. And they're ones that you can use wherever you're sourcing your crustaceans.
"The crabs should be lively with claws raised in attack mode when picked up," the pair provided. "Hanging claws indicate an older or dead crab. An ocean-y smell should be present when purchasing live crabs." That last bit of wisdom can sometimes confuse folks. What you aren't looking to inhale is any fishiness. The ocean bouquet should, instead, land like a subtle, saline, seashore breeze. And that goes for all of your fresh seafood.
Getting fresh crabs from the store to your door
Just like when you're buying a fresh lobster, getting crabs home can feel a little bit higher-stakes than more standard groceries. The "being alive" thing might have something to do with it. So you might feel compelled to take what seem like common-sense measures, but ones that don't actually help matters.
"Don't store fresh crabs on ice — it's not necessary," Dora Swan and Peter Kenyon cautioned. "If that ice begins to melt, the crabs will be stored in water, which won't work for you," they said. "Placing a damp paper towel or dishcloth over the open container of crabs is important so that they don't dry out. Ideally, they should be kept at 40-50 degrees [Fahrenheit], which would be the mid-section of your fridge."
Once you've studied everything you need to know about buying, preparing, and cooking crabs, it's time to get cracking. A good, old crab boil in a beer bath is a classic preparation with a little extra flavor.