How To Pick The Freshest Live Crabs From The Grocery Store Every Time

Buying live crabs at the grocery store can put you in a pinch. If the market has such an advanced item to begin with, it might also have a knowledgeable fishmonger who can provide guidance. But that's less of a sure thing than at the dedicated seafood shop. So Chowhound asked Dora Swan and Peter Kenyon, co-proprietors of Fin – Your Fishmonger in New York State for their exclusive crab buying tips. And they're ones that you can use wherever you're sourcing your crustaceans.

"The crabs should be lively with claws raised in attack mode when picked up," the pair provided. "Hanging claws indicate an older or dead crab. An ocean-y smell should be present when purchasing live crabs." That last bit of wisdom can sometimes confuse folks. What you aren't looking to inhale is any fishiness. The ocean bouquet should, instead, land like a subtle, saline, seashore breeze. And that goes for all of your fresh seafood.