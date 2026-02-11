The Granite Countertop Color That's Losing Popularity Big Time

Kitchen design trends come and go, and some — like these unfortunate ones from the 1980s – we aren't sad to see fall out of favor. When it comes to kitchen countertops, natural materials like quartzite, marble, and granite are fairly timeless; However, not every variation may be en vogue at a given time. Chowhound spoke with Paul Dore, managing director at County Stone Ltd., to learn what's decidedly not trending in terms of granite countertops — and how to select stone that won't look dated in the near future.

While he doesn't dismiss any particular granite look, Dore does caution against "very sparkly, heavily flecked granites," because they tend to look dated more quickly. "They had a real moment for a while... but now they can feel a little busy in the wrong space," he explains. In general, Dore recommends avoiding granite that is too decorated, bold, or shiny. "As for what can date quickly, it's usually anything at the extremes," he says. "For instance, very dark worktops or overly busy patterns. While both can still look fantastic in the right kitchen, they are more likely to age."

As an alternative to these more "extreme" looks, Dore says a couple of granite styles typically stand the test of time: "The first is the more plain, softly patterned granites — the ones that don't dominate the space, they just quietly elevate the whole room," he says. "The second is granite that mimics the traditional veining you'd expect from marble, because marble is a classic for a reason."