The Granite Countertop Color That's Losing Popularity Big Time
Kitchen design trends come and go, and some — like these unfortunate ones from the 1980s – we aren't sad to see fall out of favor. When it comes to kitchen countertops, natural materials like quartzite, marble, and granite are fairly timeless; However, not every variation may be en vogue at a given time. Chowhound spoke with Paul Dore, managing director at County Stone Ltd., to learn what's decidedly not trending in terms of granite countertops — and how to select stone that won't look dated in the near future.
While he doesn't dismiss any particular granite look, Dore does caution against "very sparkly, heavily flecked granites," because they tend to look dated more quickly. "They had a real moment for a while... but now they can feel a little busy in the wrong space," he explains. In general, Dore recommends avoiding granite that is too decorated, bold, or shiny. "As for what can date quickly, it's usually anything at the extremes," he says. "For instance, very dark worktops or overly busy patterns. While both can still look fantastic in the right kitchen, they are more likely to age."
As an alternative to these more "extreme" looks, Dore says a couple of granite styles typically stand the test of time: "The first is the more plain, softly patterned granites — the ones that don't dominate the space, they just quietly elevate the whole room," he says. "The second is granite that mimics the traditional veining you'd expect from marble, because marble is a classic for a reason."
Additional considerations
If you've determined to go with granite (it's good for resale value, after all) but are still in the decision-making phase, Paul Dore has a few practical tips. "The best advice I can give is to choose granite the same way you'd choose basic clothing," he says. "Think a neutral color and a neutral pattern that will work with everything." Choosing a lighter granite over darker options is a good place to start, as they work with a wider variety of kitchen styles. Plus, "They're versatile, they lift the room, and they give you freedom to experiment elsewhere," Dore says.
Along those lines, Dore reminds buyers that granite countertops are one of the more difficult kitchen renovations to tackle. Updates like cupboards and lighting fixtures are far easier to change, so it's important to choose the right pattern for your kitchen. "Opting for neutral and on the plainer side isn't boring," he emphasizes, "it just means you're less likely to regret it in a few years' time."
Finally, just because you like the look of a granite sample, it's not a guarantee your counter will come out looking the same. "As granite is completely natural, no two slabs are ever identical," Dore explains. Because of this, he strongly recommends asking to see the exact piece of granite before you buy it, as variations can be striking enough that one slab may fit your design vision while another won't.