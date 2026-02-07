The LA Hole-In-The-Wall Sushi Spot So Good, Even Celebs Hide Out In It
The United States is filled with many delicious sushi restaurants, but there's one Los Angeles-based spot that has quite the claim to fame. Known for its celebrity clientele, Sushi Park is a traditional sushi restaurant that has an impressive omakase offering. This luxury sushi spot has a less-notable exterior concealed in a strip mall, which may be a reason it's a celebrity hub. Prices per person range from $150-$250 or more, and customers must order a minimum of seven courses. LA is recognized as the sushi capital of the Untied States, and Sushi Park is at the top of the list.
Sushi Park may see many A-list faces, but the restaurant is also known for its fresh fish and authentic sushi. You won't find typical American sushi at this place — in fact, Sushi Park explicitly states that it does not offer cooked meals at its establishment. The menu is chef's choice with your personal preferences taken into account, offering a variety of seafood and even premium wagyu. There may be many paparazzi outside to snap pictures of famous people going in to dine, but the restaurant has a strict no flash photography rule inside, making it a truly intimate experience.
What makes Sushi Park the hot spot?
Sushi Park may have the exclusive Hollywood approval, but the true test is in the taste. Based on many online reviews by the general public, Sushi Park deserves its praise. One Yelp reviewer even wrote, "Best sushi you can find without having to go to Japan." Many customers note the high quality of the fish and endless amount of food. Not only does the restaurant offer melt-in-your-mouth fish, but customers commend Sushi Park for its great service as well. Some, on the other hand, find this restaurant to be overhyped with small portion sizes despite their high price tags. There appears to be no doubt that the food is fresh, but that doesn't mean you can't find delicious sushi elsewhere in LA for a cheaper cost.
Sushi Park seems to draw celebrities and the public in for its discreet ambiance and premium omakase. This establishment is great for those who enjoy a surprise, but isn't the spot to eat if you're looking for a California roll. For celebs, it's a great spot to enjoy delicious food in privacy. It may not be the most affordable sushi you can find, but many customers note that the experience is worth it.