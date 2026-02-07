The United States is filled with many delicious sushi restaurants, but there's one Los Angeles-based spot that has quite the claim to fame. Known for its celebrity clientele, Sushi Park is a traditional sushi restaurant that has an impressive omakase offering. This luxury sushi spot has a less-notable exterior concealed in a strip mall, which may be a reason it's a celebrity hub. Prices per person range from $150-$250 or more, and customers must order a minimum of seven courses. LA is recognized as the sushi capital of the Untied States, and Sushi Park is at the top of the list.

Sushi Park may see many A-list faces, but the restaurant is also known for its fresh fish and authentic sushi. You won't find typical American sushi at this place — in fact, Sushi Park explicitly states that it does not offer cooked meals at its establishment. The menu is chef's choice with your personal preferences taken into account, offering a variety of seafood and even premium wagyu. There may be many paparazzi outside to snap pictures of famous people going in to dine, but the restaurant has a strict no flash photography rule inside, making it a truly intimate experience.