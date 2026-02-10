How Alton Brown Uses Coffee For Tender And Juicy Pork Chops

When it comes to quirky, science-minded cooking tips, Alton Brown is in a league of his own — the interstellar concept of black holes inspired his technique in the kitchen. It certainly takes an unconventional mind to connect those dots. It should be no surprise that the Food Network icon and cookbook author has a few head-scratching recipes up his sleeve, chief among them his unusual (but still incredibly tasty) coffee-and-molasses-marinated pork chops.

Coffee and pork chops aren't exactly a no-brainer, but hear us out. The acidity in coffee helps break down the proteins in pork, resulting in a super-tender chop. Plus, the combination of coffee and molasses produces a rich flavor and slight sweetness that really bulks up the flavor of the staple dinner protein.

To make this marinade, simply combine 1 cup of coffee (Brown suggests a strong brew) with molasses, a dash of apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, ginger, thyme, and pepper in a large resealable plastic bag. Then, add your chops and marinate for at least two hours (but preferably overnight) before grilling the pork. You can then cook the marinade in a sauce pan to make a delicious coffee-and-molasses reduction. Serve with your favorite side — may we suggest applesauce?