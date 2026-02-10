How Alton Brown Uses Coffee For Tender And Juicy Pork Chops
When it comes to quirky, science-minded cooking tips, Alton Brown is in a league of his own — the interstellar concept of black holes inspired his technique in the kitchen. It certainly takes an unconventional mind to connect those dots. It should be no surprise that the Food Network icon and cookbook author has a few head-scratching recipes up his sleeve, chief among them his unusual (but still incredibly tasty) coffee-and-molasses-marinated pork chops.
Coffee and pork chops aren't exactly a no-brainer, but hear us out. The acidity in coffee helps break down the proteins in pork, resulting in a super-tender chop. Plus, the combination of coffee and molasses produces a rich flavor and slight sweetness that really bulks up the flavor of the staple dinner protein.
To make this marinade, simply combine 1 cup of coffee (Brown suggests a strong brew) with molasses, a dash of apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, ginger, thyme, and pepper in a large resealable plastic bag. Then, add your chops and marinate for at least two hours (but preferably overnight) before grilling the pork. You can then cook the marinade in a sauce pan to make a delicious coffee-and-molasses reduction. Serve with your favorite side — may we suggest applesauce?
How this dish comes together
If you're wondering if this dish tastes like coffee, you needn't worry. While the coffee does work to tenderize the meat, it does not impact its actual flavor. If you add the marinade pan sauce, you do get a robust flavor thanks to the coffee, but this is optional. Even if you don't make the pan sauce, the molasses gives the meat a bit of sweetness that works wonders with a pork chop (we weren't kidding with the applesauce suggestion), which makes it a great choice for grilling or cooking in a skillet. Pro-tip: you can also use coffee to marinate a good cut of steak.
However, you really ought to give the pan sauce a try. It doesn't taste like a sweetened cup of coffee, but a rich and well-seasoned sauce that you might just want to scoop onto every item on your plate. The bite of mustard and savory kick of garlic perfectly rounds out the sweet, yet deep, intense taste of molasses. Some have even compared it to a teriyaki sauce. Pour over a side of mashed or double roasted sweet potatoes for a complementary sweetness, or pair the dish with grilled summer veggies for a fresh contrast. Some char-grilled corn and foil-roasted potatoes and peppers might be just the ticket to bringing this dish together, or you can take up Alton Brown's method of meal making and experiment! After all, the kitchen is your laboratory, and you are the scientist.