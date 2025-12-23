The Delicious Thing That Happens When You Double-Roast Your Sweet Potatoes

Autumn is the prime season to whip up a number of flavorful, seasonal recipes starring the humble sweet potato. Though commonly enjoyed baked, sweet potatoes can be cooked in several different ways, including some techniques you may have been overlooking for a more luscious result. That said, if you're after a sweet potato dish with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, custard-like inside, the trick is to double-roast the potatoes. This method brings out so much natural flavor that you might not even feel the need for extra seasonings. So, how exactly does double-roasting yield such tasty results? Let's get into it.

Similar to how the double-fry method is the trick to perfectly crispy homemade French fries, each iteration of roasting the sweet potatoes plays a pivotal role. Sweet potatoes have a high water content, which helps them become tender and soft when cooked. During the first round of roasting, the locked-in moisture evaporates, and the starches start to gelatinize. The cooling period after this round allows the starch network to settle and prepare the vegetable for browning after the moisture has been released. The second roast, which occurs at a higher temperature, allows the natural sugars in the sweet potato to caramelize. This creates a beautiful, golden-brown char along the surface, which enhances the flavors and texture of a sweet potato.