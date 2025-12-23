The Delicious Thing That Happens When You Double-Roast Your Sweet Potatoes
Autumn is the prime season to whip up a number of flavorful, seasonal recipes starring the humble sweet potato. Though commonly enjoyed baked, sweet potatoes can be cooked in several different ways, including some techniques you may have been overlooking for a more luscious result. That said, if you're after a sweet potato dish with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, custard-like inside, the trick is to double-roast the potatoes. This method brings out so much natural flavor that you might not even feel the need for extra seasonings. So, how exactly does double-roasting yield such tasty results? Let's get into it.
Similar to how the double-fry method is the trick to perfectly crispy homemade French fries, each iteration of roasting the sweet potatoes plays a pivotal role. Sweet potatoes have a high water content, which helps them become tender and soft when cooked. During the first round of roasting, the locked-in moisture evaporates, and the starches start to gelatinize. The cooling period after this round allows the starch network to settle and prepare the vegetable for browning after the moisture has been released. The second roast, which occurs at a higher temperature, allows the natural sugars in the sweet potato to caramelize. This creates a beautiful, golden-brown char along the surface, which enhances the flavors and texture of a sweet potato.
How to double-roast sweet potatoes
To double-roast sweet potatoes, start by cutting them into thick cubes, slices, or wedges. You can keep the skins on or peel them off, depending on your preference. Next, toss the pieces in oil or butter and some salt. The salt adds a layer of seasoning while helping draw out the moisture from the sweet potatoes. For the first round of roasting, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and roast the sweet potatoes for about an hour or until fork-tender. Let them cool until safe to handle, then return them to the oven at a higher temperature for around 20 minutes, or until the edges begin to brown. Keep in mind that smaller pieces may crisp faster, so it's important to check your potatoes.
Sweet potatoes are a versatile vegetable. You can enjoy them as a snack, season with more spices, or even toss them in a glaze and incorporate them into salads and grain bowls. The natural sweetness also offers a delectable contrast to the bold smoky flavor of a harissa-roasted sweet potato dish with a drizzle of tahini dressing. Or, for something sweet, consider making something unique and tasty like an orange and cardamom roasted sweet potato for a Middle Eastern-inspired twist.