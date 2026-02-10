One Of The Worst Bottled Water Recalls Affected 2 Million Units Due To Harmful Bacteria

Food recalls are certainly nothing new and can impact everything from fast food chain menus to fresh produce to ... gulp ... even dark chocolate. Recalls can, unfortunately, be widespread and a massive, bottled water recall in 2024 was a stark reminder. Issued for Fiji brand water, this enormous recall involved nearly 2 million bottles of Fiji Natural Artesian Water, sold in 24-pack cases.

This rash of contaminated water occurred in the spring of 2024 for bottles produced in 2023 (so no need to panic-check the bottle you're sipping on now). The voluntary recall was officially issued when the Food and Drug Administration found three types of bacteria, plus elevated levels of manganese, in Fiji's products, which had been distributed nationwide via Amazon and sold in Washington state stores.

Press coverage continued well into May 2024, when the FDA amended its original recall, reclassifying it down to a level III recall — the least severe of the FDA's rankings. Per the FDA, this means exposure is not likely to cause adverse health consequences. (Comparatively, class I and II denote a greater likelihood of illness or death.) By this point though, Fiji noted most bottles were out of circulation but advised folks continue to check their bottles' lot numbers and return any stragglers for a refund.