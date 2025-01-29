Dark Chocolate Product Recall Updated To Highest Risk Level
Chocolate is a source of happiness for many. Unfortunately, though, certain dark chocolate, yogurt-covered, and trail mix products made by Cal Yee Farm LLC of Suisun Valley, California, have been recalled, so you may want to check your cupboards before having your daily treat. Cal Yee Farm LLC makes popular chocolate products sold at retailers and online, but failed to disclose the potential inclusion of common allergen ingredients in certain products — including milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 (a synthetic food coloring), and almonds — resulting in a recall. States that should watch out for these affected products on shelves include Arizona, California, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
The FDA published its first official warning more than a month ago on December 12, 2024, highlighting products sold under the Cal Yee's, Cal Yee Farm, and Boa Vista Orchards brand names. However, the FDA has now upgraded the recall to Class 1, the highest level of risk, warning that some individuals allergic or severely sensitive to the undisclosed ingredients could experience severe illness or even death. The recalled products include a range of dark chocolate, nuts, trail mix, and fruit snacks, including the company's Yogurt Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Dark Chocolate Walnuts, and various trail mixes in sizes ranging from 8 ounces to between 1 and 5 pounds.
What else to know about the recall
The issue of contamination was discovered after the FDA performed an inspection of Cal Yee Farm's facilities and found that products were being distributed that potentially contained these common allergens, without the appropriate and required warnings on the packaging. This means people could end up unknowingly consuming items containing ingredients they're allergic to. The packages and products affected by this recall are sold in clear plastic bags with yellow labeling, but exact UPC codes of affected items can be found on the official FDA website, where a list of all the recalled products and corresponding allergens are disclosed.
If you find that you have any such products in your pantry, it's likely best to play it safe and toss them — and certainly safely dispose of any recalled foods if you have any allergies or sensitivities to any of the potentially included ingredients. No illnesses have been reported as of yet, but food recalls are always a case of better safe than sorry, as severe illnesses and even death have occurred in relation to many of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history.
According to the recall announcement, Cal Yee Farm will fully refund anyone who returns items due to this recall. The brand notes the issue has been remedied and corrected for future products. Those with concerns or questions are instructed to contact the company directly at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday.