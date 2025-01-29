Dark Chocolate Product Recall Updated To Highest Risk Level

The issue of contamination was discovered after the FDA performed an inspection of Cal Yee Farm's facilities and found that products were being distributed that potentially contained these common allergens, without the appropriate and required warnings on the packaging. This means people could end up unknowingly consuming items containing ingredients they're allergic to. The packages and products affected by this recall are sold in clear plastic bags with yellow labeling, but exact UPC codes of affected items can be found on the official FDA website, where a list of all the recalled products and corresponding allergens are disclosed.

If you find that you have any such products in your pantry, it's likely best to play it safe and toss them — and certainly safely dispose of any recalled foods if you have any allergies or sensitivities to any of the potentially included ingredients. No illnesses have been reported as of yet, but food recalls are always a case of better safe than sorry, as severe illnesses and even death have occurred in relation to many of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history.

According to the recall announcement, Cal Yee Farm will fully refund anyone who returns items due to this recall. The brand notes the issue has been remedied and corrected for future products. Those with concerns or questions are instructed to contact the company directly at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday.