Is Bottled Water Really Just Repackaged Tap Water?

When it comes to water, tap gets a bad rap. Bottled water is viewed as cleaner, healthier, and better tasting. But what if that's all hype? We hate to break it to you, but it just might be. The Natural Resources Defense Council estimated that about 25% or more of water sold in plastic bottles is actually tap water that may (or may not) go through further treatment. Not only that, but the federal requirements that municipal water agencies must adhere to are actually quite different from those set for purveyors of bottled water.

First passed in 1974, the Safe Drinking Water Act stipulates that municipal water suppliers must adhere to strict regulations set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). However, while consumers may think bottled water has undergone the same oversight, the opposite is actually true. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the bottled-water industry, and while it does have some guidelines in place, they are not necessarily as strict as those followed by the folks who handle your tap water, who must do rigorous, repeated testing and monitoring. Companies producing bottled water don't need to disclose where their water comes from, how it's treated, or what contaminants testing may have uncovered. In other words, consumers can't always tell whether bottled water is in any way healthier than what's coming out of their kitchen taps. Not to mention, plastic bottles have a heavy ecological footprint and contribute to pollution.