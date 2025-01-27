Is Bottled Water Really Just Repackaged Tap Water?
When it comes to water, tap gets a bad rap. Bottled water is viewed as cleaner, healthier, and better tasting. But what if that's all hype? We hate to break it to you, but it just might be. The Natural Resources Defense Council estimated that about 25% or more of water sold in plastic bottles is actually tap water that may (or may not) go through further treatment. Not only that, but the federal requirements that municipal water agencies must adhere to are actually quite different from those set for purveyors of bottled water.
First passed in 1974, the Safe Drinking Water Act stipulates that municipal water suppliers must adhere to strict regulations set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). However, while consumers may think bottled water has undergone the same oversight, the opposite is actually true. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the bottled-water industry, and while it does have some guidelines in place, they are not necessarily as strict as those followed by the folks who handle your tap water, who must do rigorous, repeated testing and monitoring. Companies producing bottled water don't need to disclose where their water comes from, how it's treated, or what contaminants testing may have uncovered. In other words, consumers can't always tell whether bottled water is in any way healthier than what's coming out of their kitchen taps. Not to mention, plastic bottles have a heavy ecological footprint and contribute to pollution.
What's in your water?
It's worth noting that producers of bottled water often include additives in their water to improve taste. For example, LIFEWTR, which we reported as the best-tasting brand of bottled water, is sourced from municipal tap water and purified, then electrolytes (magnesium sulfate and potassium bicarbonate) are added to improve its flavor. So your bottle may not always contain pure, unadulterated water.
Many people are concerned about substances like lead being in their tap water, which may lead them to choose bottled water. Another area of concern is microplastics, which are microscopic particles of plastic found in much of our food and water that can come from everything from cookware to clothing. In fact, nonprofit organization Food & Water Watch says these plastics contain chemicals such as phthalates, Bisphenol A (BPA), and flame retardants that are linked to cancer, liver damage, reproductive harm, allergies, and more. While tap water is bound to include some toxic elements and microplastics at varying degrees, one study found tap water samples tested positive for contamination from 24% to 100% of the time, while bottled water contained contaminants 92% to 100% of the time.
Additionally, tap water does contain some small amounts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are dangerous substances also called "forever chemicals" found in our drinking water, food supply, and household goods. However, a Johns Hopkins University study of bottled water found that 39 out of 101 bottles tested contained PFAS.
Which is better, tap or bottled water?
Some people choose bottled water simply because they think it tastes better, but blind taste tests show people typically really can't tell the difference. When it comes to both avoiding contaminants and saving money, though, the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a nonprofit agency conducting research on health and the environment, recommends drinking filtered tap water in a reusable, BPA-free glass or stainless-steel bottle.
Still, some people prefer bottled water because it's just plain convenient. And in some parts of the country, where pipes may be old and contaminated, or when you're on the go, tap water may not be adequate or even accessible. In that case, it may be helpful to know that the three brands earning top marks from EWG for transparency are Gerber Pure Purified Water, Penta Ultra-Purified Water, and the one that placed eighth on Chowhound's ranking of the most common bottled water brands: Nestle Pure Life Purified Water.
Bottom line? Filtered tap water in a reusable bottle may be the best (and cheapest) option for having clean drinking water handy, but bottled water from a trusted brand can do in a pinch.