The Irish Whiskey Brand All Bourbon Lovers Must Try

American bourbon whiskey and Irish whiskey may both spell whiskey with an "e," but these two spirits have some pretty distinctive differences beyond where they're made. They start with the mash bill or grain recipe. Bourbon is legally required to be made with at least 51% corn, while Irish whiskey must include malted barley. These ingredients and other practices (distillation, barreling, etc.) produce whiskeys that taste different from one another. While bourbon and Irish whiskey have distinct traits, Jameson, the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world, and an essential whiskey brand to know, offers an expression that bridges the gap.

Jameson's Black Barrel is a great Irish whiskey for bourbon folks. Unlike many Irish whiskeys that tend to have a lighter body, a bit less sweetness, and can sometimes have fruity notes, Black Barrel is closer to bourbon's mouthfeel, sweetness, and notes of vanilla, caramel, and toasted oak on the palate. The key factor is in the name. The distillery uses first-fill bourbon barrels that are double charred (thus the name Black Barrel) to help bring out the vanilla and toasted oak flavors that you'd typically find in bourbon.