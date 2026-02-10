The Irish Whiskey Brand All Bourbon Lovers Must Try
American bourbon whiskey and Irish whiskey may both spell whiskey with an "e," but these two spirits have some pretty distinctive differences beyond where they're made. They start with the mash bill or grain recipe. Bourbon is legally required to be made with at least 51% corn, while Irish whiskey must include malted barley. These ingredients and other practices (distillation, barreling, etc.) produce whiskeys that taste different from one another. While bourbon and Irish whiskey have distinct traits, Jameson, the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world, and an essential whiskey brand to know, offers an expression that bridges the gap.
Jameson's Black Barrel is a great Irish whiskey for bourbon folks. Unlike many Irish whiskeys that tend to have a lighter body, a bit less sweetness, and can sometimes have fruity notes, Black Barrel is closer to bourbon's mouthfeel, sweetness, and notes of vanilla, caramel, and toasted oak on the palate. The key factor is in the name. The distillery uses first-fill bourbon barrels that are double charred (thus the name Black Barrel) to help bring out the vanilla and toasted oak flavors that you'd typically find in bourbon.
What makes Jameson Black Barrel perfect for bourbon folks
Jameson has a rich history dating back to 1780, and today, it's produced by the Middleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. Like its flagship whiskey, Black Barrel is a blend of single pot still and grain whiskey. The pot still portion is made from malted and unmalted barley distilled in copper stills at Middleton, giving the whiskey its silky texture and spiciness. The grain whiskey portion is about 80% corn and 20% barley, distilled in column stills that add light floral notes to the finished product.
The differences between Black Barrel and original Jamison come down to the proportions of the two kinds of whiskey, the maturation time, and, as mentioned, the barreling. Black Barrel has a higher percentage of pot still whiskey in the blend, giving it a mouthfeel that's closer to bourbon's, which is more viscous that tends to coat the mouth. Both expressions spend time in first-fill bourbon barrels and ex-sherry casks. But with Black Barrel, the distillery then re-chars the barrels, which helps bring out the oakiness that bourbon is known for. Additionally, Black Barrel spends more time maturing — up to 12 years — where its standard expression is aged for a minimum of four years. This extra time also helps give the whiskey a flavor profile closer to bourbon, making Jameson Black Barrel the perfect Irish whiskey for bourbon lovers.