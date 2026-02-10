5 Easy Ways To Improve Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos
The aisles of Trader Joe's, the tiki-themed grocery chain, are full of delicious and whimsical treats. Its frozen aisle in particular is ripe with dinnertime possibilities. From its soup dumplings, which make a delicious adornment to miso soup and other broth-based dishes, to its Family-Style Meat Lasagna, which makes for a great Italian-style dinner, the possibilities are nearly endless. Among these various options are the humble but delicious Trader Joe's mini beef tacos. Found in the store's frozen section, each box contains 16 ounces of mini tacos (about 15 mini tacos in total) for $6.49. Each mini taco features a corn tortilla shell and a savory ground beef filling.
This Trader Joe's product is a fan favorite, and when the tacos were briefly discontinued in 2021, there was a good bit of ruckus online. Now that they're back, however, you are free to enjoy the beefy, bite-sized tacos as much as you please. However, you might be looking for ways to reinvent or rejuvenate this freezer staple outside of simply tossing it into the air fryer or oven. So, to make the classic product even tastier, we've gathered five creative and delicious ideas for revamping these crispy pillows of beefy goodness.
Dip them in chimichurri
Chimichurri is a no-brainer taco pairing. Made with parsley and garlic, the sauce is bright, fresh, and savory. You can also add tarragon to you chimichurri for a complex twist. In short: it's the perfect pairing for Trader Joe's mini beef tacos. Not only will it add more flavor, but it's also a great way to perk up the simple beefy flavor of your tacos. Plus, it's a little more exciting than the standard salsa or guac. This sauce can take your frozen mini tacos from weeknight staple to a standout starter. And you needn't make your own sauce or head to a secondary grocery store to get your fix, as Trader Joe's sells its own chimichurri sauce for $3.99.
You can use the sauce as a dip or drizzle it over your tacos. It will also pair well with other toppings, such as sour cream, chopped onions, and lime juice. You can pair it with other sauces as well, such as salsa or queso. Mix and match your toppings and sauces for the ultimate tasting experience.
Nestle the tacos inside a cheese crisp shell
What could possibly be better than cheese? Nothing — except for a fresh cheese crisp. And what pairs better with a cheese crisp than a tasty mini taco from Trader Joe's? A crispy, cheesy taco shell is nothing new, many crafty home cooks have been making cheese-crisp-style shells for years to avoid carbs for a specialized diet, while others simply love cheese. So why not add one to the outside of these mini beef tacos?
To make a crispy cheese taco shell, simply sprinkle the cheese of your choice (something that maintains its shape like cheddar or pepper jack works best) onto a lined baking sheet, then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for several minutes until it reaches your preferred crispiness. Then, shape into the form of a taco shell and cool, then pop your mini beef tacos into the cheese crisp and enjoy. This will not only give your taco an extra savory punch, but will also make them infinitely more impressive looking on your plate (or laid out for snack night).
Give these tacos a birria twist
Okay, so this next tip is best for those with an empty stomach who really want a rich, filling dinner. We're talking birria consomé, the savory broth made with various chiles, herbs, spices, and tomatoes. It is an essential part of birria, the slow-cooked, saucy meat stewed in the broth. Birria consomé is often served with tacos for dipping, and for good reason: it is absolutely delicious. And it's also easy to pair with these pre-fried tacos.
You can either make birria consomé yourself provided you have a few hours to let the flavors meld, or pick some up from the store. For $7.99, you can even grab Trader Joe's beef birria, though this comes along with a hefty serving of meat. To serve, simply heat up your tacos and birria, and serve as a dipping sauce. You can also pre-dip your cooked mini beef tacos into the sauce to serve them soaked with flavor. For best results, pop the saucy tacos back into the air fryer for a few minutes to help them crisp back up. Add shredded mozzarella for an extra cheesy twist.
Scoop in some fillings
This suggestion is pretty general, yes. But hear us out. While there are plenty of was to sauce and top these delicious little tacos, what might be missing from this meal is more than shell-deep. Adding a small dollop of refried beans, rice, or cheese can both help fill out the tacos and will also add a wallop of flavor. Simply remove the mini tacos from their container, scoop in a small amount of your filling of choice, then cook using your preferred method.
The best part? You can pair this tip with all of the other tips on this list to create a platter of truly outstanding mini tacos. Just make sure to not over fill the mini taco shell, as a leaky, crumbly taco is less than ideal, and be careful to not break the shell when you add extra filling, lest you turn your tacos into nachos.
Make a batch of mini taco nachos
For our final suggestion, we decided to think a little outside the box and into a pile — a pile of nachos, that is. That's right: Why not make that box of Trader Joe's mini beef tacos into a plate of taco-nachos? To prepare these, simply cook your tacos using your preferred method, then cut each taco in half. Once cut in half, arrange your mini tacos on a baking sheet and cover in your cheese of choice and cook in the oven or air fryer until melted. Plate them up as you would regular nachos and top with, well, any nacho topping you'd prefer. A dollop of sour cream, some black olives, diced tomatoes and onions (perhaps some pickled onions) would all work wonders on this dish.
You can also drizzle sauces from our above suggestions like birria or chimichurri over your taco-nachos. Or, you can take them in a totally different direction by topping with plain Greek yogurt and harissa or even chili crunch. Or, if you really wanna shake things up, give them a pizza-themed twist with mozzarella, tomatoes, and pepperoni (or your choice of pizza-inspired toppings). That way, you can satisfy three food cravings at once (pizza, nachos, and tacos).