5 Easy Ways To Improve Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos

The aisles of Trader Joe's, the tiki-themed grocery chain, are full of delicious and whimsical treats. Its frozen aisle in particular is ripe with dinnertime possibilities. From its soup dumplings, which make a delicious adornment to miso soup and other broth-based dishes, to its Family-Style Meat Lasagna, which makes for a great Italian-style dinner, the possibilities are nearly endless. Among these various options are the humble but delicious Trader Joe's mini beef tacos. Found in the store's frozen section, each box contains 16 ounces of mini tacos (about 15 mini tacos in total) for $6.49. Each mini taco features a corn tortilla shell and a savory ground beef filling.

This Trader Joe's product is a fan favorite, and when the tacos were briefly discontinued in 2021, there was a good bit of ruckus online. Now that they're back, however, you are free to enjoy the beefy, bite-sized tacos as much as you please. However, you might be looking for ways to reinvent or rejuvenate this freezer staple outside of simply tossing it into the air fryer or oven. So, to make the classic product even tastier, we've gathered five creative and delicious ideas for revamping these crispy pillows of beefy goodness.