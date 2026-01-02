The Frozen Trader Joe's Meal That Tastes Straight Out Of An Italian Restaurant
Trader Joe's is well known for its "from the freezer" aisle, where you can find a wide range of international eats at good prices. Highly regarded for its many frozen options, TJ's offerings are span many cuisines and are conveniently ready to be warmed up in the comfort of your own home. Amidst all of the worldly culinary choices, there's one Italian meal that's remarkably close to restaurant quality. That's right, TJ's carries a Family Style Meat Lasagna that tastes like it could be served at an Italian restaurant.
This hidden gem can be found tucked away in the freezer section among the other pastas and entrees, including Trader Joe's expansive selection of pizzas and flatbreads. At just $7.49 you'll get a whole 32 ounces of cheesy, meaty goodness that can feed up to four people. Though for a dish as seemingly simple as lasagna, you'd imagine it might be quite difficult for any retailer to mess up a layered dish of meat, cheese, and noodles. But there's a special quality about Trader Joe's frozen version that has customers impressed and keen to go back for a second helping. Some have expressed it's even well worth the hour-long bake.
Made with egg pasta and ricotta cheese, you'll find this dish is also crafted with quintessential alliums like onion and garlic. Everything is incorporated together with a rich, meaty tomato sauce prepared with pork and beef. And if the ricotta wasn't enough, three types of cheese round this frozen meal out (Romano, mozzarella, and a bit of Parm on top).
Ways to cook and serve your TJ's meat lasagna
While the recommended way to cook Trader Joe's frozen meat lasagna is in the oven for an hour, your microwave oven could help speed the process along. If you don't mind the long cook time and are hoping for a crispy bite, just leave it in the oven for an extra 10 minutes to brown the plethora of cheeses on top. You can even add a bit more grated Parmesan on top for an extra-cheesy finish. Some recommend cooking this entree with tin foil overtop to prevent over-browning. Though before you do so, make sure to keep in mind that tin foil is safe in the oven and air fryer but not the microwave.
On that note, if you're looking for another effective and speedy way to make your dish, there's one way you should be cooking your frozen lasagna for fresh results: an air fryer. This kitchen gadget might be the trick for a delicious meal that's perfectly gooey in the center, and crispy on the outside. It's important to make sure that you remove the plastic film and check that the container it comes in is safe to go in the air fryer before cooking. If not, you'll want to transfer it into another dish or pan. Depending on the type of air fryer you have, you can sometimes cook your meal directly in the appliance basket itself.
Regardless of what method you choose, while you wait for your frozen TJ's lasagna to finish cooking, consider tossing together a salad to balance the richness of this dish. A green salad dressed with an herby red wine vinaigrette or creamy kale Caesar with loads of fresh vegetables both go well with this meaty main. Any acidity in your dressing of choice will nicely balance the decadent qualities of your lasagna.