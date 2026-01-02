The Frozen Trader Joe's Meal That Tastes Straight Out Of An Italian Restaurant

Trader Joe's is well known for its "from the freezer" aisle, where you can find a wide range of international eats at good prices. Highly regarded for its many frozen options, TJ's offerings are span many cuisines and are conveniently ready to be warmed up in the comfort of your own home. Amidst all of the worldly culinary choices, there's one Italian meal that's remarkably close to restaurant quality. That's right, TJ's carries a Family Style Meat Lasagna that tastes like it could be served at an Italian restaurant.

This hidden gem can be found tucked away in the freezer section among the other pastas and entrees, including Trader Joe's expansive selection of pizzas and flatbreads. At just $7.49 you'll get a whole 32 ounces of cheesy, meaty goodness that can feed up to four people. Though for a dish as seemingly simple as lasagna, you'd imagine it might be quite difficult for any retailer to mess up a layered dish of meat, cheese, and noodles. But there's a special quality about Trader Joe's frozen version that has customers impressed and keen to go back for a second helping. Some have expressed it's even well worth the hour-long bake.

Made with egg pasta and ricotta cheese, you'll find this dish is also crafted with quintessential alliums like onion and garlic. Everything is incorporated together with a rich, meaty tomato sauce prepared with pork and beef. And if the ricotta wasn't enough, three types of cheese round this frozen meal out (Romano, mozzarella, and a bit of Parm on top).