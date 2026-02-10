The Massive Costco Italian Bread Loaf That Gives You A Bang For Your Buck

Grocery prices have risen, and unfortunately for some people, it's becoming harder to afford the essentials. So, now more than ever, it pays to look for the best deals around. A trip to Costco might be all you need if you're looking for a reasonably priced handheld staple to complete your meals. A bang for your buck is Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian Bread, which is a massive loaf, weighing roughly 2 pounds. If you're consuming it all on your own, it could last you a week or longer. Believe it or not, the price is as equally appealing as its size at roughly $7, making it one of the breads you should buy at Costco. Even better, it has ingredients you can actually pronounce, including extra virgin olive oil, natural starter, and sea salt. The ingredients are molded into a hearth-baked loaf, which is a classic technique that creates a soft interior and a versatile finish, so choosing this bread might even reinvent your sandwiches.

It seems all signs lean toward giving the loaf a go, so the next time you find yourself at the chain, you might be tempted to toss it into your cart — but one question remains: should you? Let's take a deeper look into the Italian bread to see if it's really worth carrying to checkout.