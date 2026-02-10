The Massive Costco Italian Bread Loaf That Gives You A Bang For Your Buck
Grocery prices have risen, and unfortunately for some people, it's becoming harder to afford the essentials. So, now more than ever, it pays to look for the best deals around. A trip to Costco might be all you need if you're looking for a reasonably priced handheld staple to complete your meals. A bang for your buck is Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian Bread, which is a massive loaf, weighing roughly 2 pounds. If you're consuming it all on your own, it could last you a week or longer. Believe it or not, the price is as equally appealing as its size at roughly $7, making it one of the breads you should buy at Costco. Even better, it has ingredients you can actually pronounce, including extra virgin olive oil, natural starter, and sea salt. The ingredients are molded into a hearth-baked loaf, which is a classic technique that creates a soft interior and a versatile finish, so choosing this bread might even reinvent your sandwiches.
It seems all signs lean toward giving the loaf a go, so the next time you find yourself at the chain, you might be tempted to toss it into your cart — but one question remains: should you? Let's take a deeper look into the Italian bread to see if it's really worth carrying to checkout.
Is the Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian Loaf worth it?
Compared to other Kirkland Signature breads, the Italian loaf holds up, but you might spot a few worthy competitors on the shelves. For instance, Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls, which is a 12-piece feast that offers a little over 2.5 pounds for about $7. This is a bit cheaper than the Italian loaf when you consider the overall weight. Baguettes, the bakery-style Kirkland bread that's perfect for any meal, can be an equally — if not more — appealing option. At just under $6, it can be your go-to if you want a slightly more budget-friendly substitute.
These may not be deal breakers for getting the Italian bread, but something that might make you think twice: The quality of the rustic loaf can be inconsistent, as mentioned by several Costco shoppers online. Some vented their frustration over receiving under-baked loaves with an unpleasant texture. Even though the chain has a solid return policy, it might be too much of a hassle to go back just for a loaf of bread. But if you manage to snag one that was baked to perfection, you can expect a delightful crisp and a gigantic slice that can turn all your sandwiches into a behemoth dish. So, if you want to gamble, then the Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian Bread might just reward you with a delicious outcome.