The Bakery-Style Kirkland Bread That's Perfect For Any Meal (And Under $6!)
In addition to the money-saving discounts that come with buying in bulk, Costco is known for carrying a range of in-house specialty food products, especially baked goods. Next to the butter croissants, which are a popular Costco bakery item that's almost half the price at other grocery stores, Costco's in-house baguettes are yet another tasty baked good worth buying. Sure enough, you can buy a two-pack of Kirkland Signature full-length baguettes for just $5.66. Not to mention, each convenient two-pack equates to approximately 1.5 to 2 pounds of bread.
Located near other popular baked goods like Costco's sizable bagels and cheese-stuffed danishes, the Kirkland Signature baguettes are packed in brown paper sleeves with clear plastic walls. Thanks to this strategic packaging, you can see the baguettes up close before making your selection. These bready delights are delivered to Costco locations par-baked and are then baked in-store again for supreme freshness.
Among the many breads to buy at Costco, the baguettes are particularly a steal, since they can be eaten as-is or used to upgrade a variety of delicious meals and snacks. Using it for meal prep only makes sense, since this French-style bread is often perfectly crusty on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. However, before you consume Costco's baguettes, you need to know the best methods of storing and preparing this bread at home for the best results.
The best way to store and serve Costco's Kirkland Signature French-style baguettes
In order to keep your baguettes fresh for multiple days, when arriving home, break or cut these bread loaves down into two or three portions and place them in airtight containers or resealable plastic bags. You can also pre-slice your bread into small rounds for snacking and freeze them in resealable bags for a later date. Either way, minimizing exposure to outside air helps ensure your baguettes maintain a satisfying texture.
To re-establish your baguettes' crusty exterior and chewy interior, simply warm your bread in the oven for up to eight minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit before serving. If you're trying to revive a stale baguette, dampen the crust or dose your entire baguette with warm water prior to heating. As long as you store and heat them accordingly, you'll have plenty of time to prepare and eat Costco's baguettes in more ways than one.
Next to downing this crusty bread with a simple smear of Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter from New Zealand, you can also use these versatile baguettes to make delicious sandwiches with fresh tomatoes, basil, and select cheeses from Costco. The Kirkland Signature goat cheese or Cello brand's cracker cut cheeses (such as Dutch Gouda or aged cheddar) are good choices here. Alternatively, when it comes to shareable snacks, repurpose leftover steak into easy crostini appetizers or top your bread with Costco's 24-ounce container of Pawley's Island Palmetto Cheese.