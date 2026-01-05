The Bakery-Style Kirkland Bread That's Perfect For Any Meal (And Under $6!)

In addition to the money-saving discounts that come with buying in bulk, Costco is known for carrying a range of in-house specialty food products, especially baked goods. Next to the butter croissants, which are a popular Costco bakery item that's almost half the price at other grocery stores, Costco's in-house baguettes are yet another tasty baked good worth buying. Sure enough, you can buy a two-pack of Kirkland Signature full-length baguettes for just $5.66. Not to mention, each convenient two-pack equates to approximately 1.5 to 2 pounds of bread.

Located near other popular baked goods like Costco's sizable bagels and cheese-stuffed danishes, the Kirkland Signature baguettes are packed in brown paper sleeves with clear plastic walls. Thanks to this strategic packaging, you can see the baguettes up close before making your selection. These bready delights are delivered to Costco locations par-baked and are then baked in-store again for supreme freshness.

Among the many breads to buy at Costco, the baguettes are particularly a steal, since they can be eaten as-is or used to upgrade a variety of delicious meals and snacks. Using it for meal prep only makes sense, since this French-style bread is often perfectly crusty on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. However, before you consume Costco's baguettes, you need to know the best methods of storing and preparing this bread at home for the best results.