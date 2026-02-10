Why Japanese Soft Serve Has Been The Country's Favorite Dessert For Decades

Japan's culinary scene is world-renowned for foods and ingredients like ramen, sushi, wagyu beef, and even a chef-favorite mayonnaise. There have even been a few distinctive touches in Japanese culinary culture mixed in for good measure, like the surprising trend of drinking mayonnaise. Japanese cuisine gives you plenty of variety, and there is truly something for everyone, but when it comes to dessert, there is one item that has been winning popularity contests for decades — soft serve ice cream, or softcream, for those in the know about Japanese cuisine.

Soft serve was invented in the United States in the 1930s, and it wasn't long before it helped revolutionize the fast food industry, but in Japan, when soft serve was introduced in 1940s it revolutionized dessert and sparked a nation-wide love that would settle in for the long haul. In 1947, a man named George Tanaka began selling soft serve machines to businesses in Japan. A few years later, he expanded his customer base to include restaurants. Soon, the treat (under the name "softcream") was a household name, and it became widely available around the country.

Softcream is made from high-quality Japanese milk, which gives it an especially rich and creamy taste and texture — more so than the American version. It's the consistency of slightly melted ice cream, but unlike ice cream, which is typically sold in a carton meant to be stored in your freezer, Japanese softcream's silky, melty texture means you've got to eat it as soon as you order it, making it a perfect snack for enjoying during a stroll. Another reason Japanese soft serve is so popular is the interesting variety of flavors it comes in — over 100 — blending unexpected ingredients with Insta-ready aesthetics.