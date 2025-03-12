Why Drinking Mayonnaise Was A Thing In Japan

Mayonnaise is critical to making tomato sandwiches, BLTs, egg salad sandwiches, and so much more. For many, Japanese-based Kewpie is the mayonnaise of choice. Even 7-Eleven can't get enough of Kewpie, going so far as to use it for its Japanese chains' egg salad sandwiches.

Japan in particular has a noticeable fondness for mayonnaise, but things got taken a step further with the introduction of drinkable mayonnaise. It was released as a test product by the Lawson chain in late November of 2024. The company claimed to release the drink for mayo fanatics, although some customers questioned this reasoning as many felt a drinkable version of mayonnaise wasn't in high demand.

Still, due to the product's unusual and unique nature, drinking mayonnaise became a trend in Japan. The drink eventually became a trend online too, with internet foodies flocking to stores to try the product and report back to viewers who were eager to hear more. Even though the product has yet to make it beyond a test product phase, it at least became a thing if only out of sheer curiosity.