Why Drinking Mayonnaise Was A Thing In Japan
Mayonnaise is critical to making tomato sandwiches, BLTs, egg salad sandwiches, and so much more. For many, Japanese-based Kewpie is the mayonnaise of choice. Even 7-Eleven can't get enough of Kewpie, going so far as to use it for its Japanese chains' egg salad sandwiches.
Japan in particular has a noticeable fondness for mayonnaise, but things got taken a step further with the introduction of drinkable mayonnaise. It was released as a test product by the Lawson chain in late November of 2024. The company claimed to release the drink for mayo fanatics, although some customers questioned this reasoning as many felt a drinkable version of mayonnaise wasn't in high demand.
Still, due to the product's unusual and unique nature, drinking mayonnaise became a trend in Japan. The drink eventually became a trend online too, with internet foodies flocking to stores to try the product and report back to viewers who were eager to hear more. Even though the product has yet to make it beyond a test product phase, it at least became a thing if only out of sheer curiosity.
What to know about drinkable mayonnaise
Made by Nomu Mayo, this drinking mayonnaise came in a simple silver cup with a drawing of a mayonnaise squeeze bottle. While the packaging and drink's appearance are fairly plain, the taste is quite strong according to those who have tried it. Even people who really love mayonnaise have panned the drink, calling its taste "unbelievably bad" (via X, formerly Twitter). There are some who claim its taste is exactly like mayonnaise, but many dispute that argument.
One thing that wasn't clear to customers is that drinking mayonnaise isn't literally mayonnaise in a more liquid form. The product was labeled "drinking mayonnaise," but the drink itself is a dairy product with mayonnaise seasoning added in. The main ingredients include milk and processed whole eggs.
At first glance, the drink actually just looks like milk. Its texture is described as less viscous than mayonnaise, similar to watery mayonnaise in a salad. Overall, customers find its unique flavor and weirdly liquid texture to be off-putting.