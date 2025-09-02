The Budget-Friendly Meat Option For Cheaper But Delicious Carne Asada

There's a lot to love about carne asada, the smoky, juicy steak that's a staple of Mexican cuisine. It's traditionally made with citrus-marinated beef and cooked over high heat, which gives it its telltale charred edges, and there's nothing better in a burrito or on a bed of spicy rice. If there's one drawback, however, it's that the cuts most recommended for making carne asada have become pretty expensive.

Only a few decades ago, cuts like flank steak and skirt steak were affordable alternatives to pricey pieces of sirloin, but foodies have caught on to how flavorful and versatile these flat steaks can be. If you're a carne asada fan, you don't necessarily have to splurge for your next fajita or taco night, however. We reached out to Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo inside the Thompson + tommie hotel in Austin, Texas, for some more budget-friendly options in the meat department. His picks? "Sirloin flap, chuck flap are all great cuts that are a better value," he said.

If you haven't heard of either of these cuts before, don't worry, most well-stocked grocery stores have them in the meat case. Sometimes they go by different names, and sometimes you have to ask for them at the meat counter, but their relative obscurity is what keeps them affordable — at least for now.