The Best Way To Freeze Canned Biscuits For Later
Canned biscuits are one of life's simple pleasures that make all meals more enjoyable. Especially if you're someone who takes the time to make canned biscuits taste like they were made from scratch by topping them with extra butter or cinnamon sugar, you want to make sure you can enjoy every last biscuit while they're still fresh. Fortunately though, if you have too many biscuits to eat before the week's up, there's a foolproof way to freeze your leftovers for a later date.
The best way to freeze already-baked canned biscuits is to first wait for them to cool completely and then wrap and freeze each individual biscuit in freezer wrap or foil. Even if you already know you need to freeze half of your biscuits the moment they come out of the oven, waiting for them to cool reduces the possibility of residual steam and moisture getting trapped inside your biscuits during storage. Once your biscuits are cool enough to be stored, wrap each biscuit in a tight layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil or freezer wrap. Then, stack and store them neatly in freezer-safe plastic bags.
If you're low on supplies, you can also freeze evenly-spaced biscuits on a baking tray covered in plastic wrap. Then, once they're completely frozen, transfer your unwrapped biscuits to a few freezer safe plastic bags. While these two storage methods prove to be the most reliable, there are a few other effective ways to freeze and enjoy canned biscuits for later.
Other useful ways to freeze canned biscuits
While already-baked canned biscuits, when stored properly, last up to three months in your freezer, you can also freeze canned biscuit dough and aim to use it within a two-month time frame. The easiest, most effective way to do this is by placing a whole tube of unopened biscuit dough directly in your freezer. The only drawback with this method is that, once thawed, you need to bake all the contents.
Or if you want to prevent every biscuit from going to waste, before freezing, separate and freeze each unbaked biscuit on a sheet pan before storing the rounds in your freezer in resealable plastic bags. This way, you can bake just one or two biscuits whenever the mood strikes. While freezing either canned biscuit dough or fully-cooked canned biscuits comes down to personal preference, keep in mind that if you're freezing your biscuits before baking them, they may not rise quite as tall as they normally do when cooked straight from your refrigerator. (The biscuit can labels usually advise not to freeze, but you can still make delicious dishes with frozen dough.)
Luckily though, besides traditional biscuits, there are other unexpected things you can make with pre-made biscuit dough such as pizza, dumplings, and biscuit cups. Even Ree Drummond has a low-effort way to elevate store-bought biscuits. Simply chop your refrigerated biscuit dough and bake the pieces in a shallow dish with melted butter and blue cheese. Whether you're freezing fully-cooked biscuits or the dough itself, there are many delicious ways to enjoy canned biscuits once they've been stored in your freezer.