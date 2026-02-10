The Best Way To Freeze Canned Biscuits For Later

Canned biscuits are one of life's simple pleasures that make all meals more enjoyable. Especially if you're someone who takes the time to make canned biscuits taste like they were made from scratch by topping them with extra butter or cinnamon sugar, you want to make sure you can enjoy every last biscuit while they're still fresh. Fortunately though, if you have too many biscuits to eat before the week's up, there's a foolproof way to freeze your leftovers for a later date.

The best way to freeze already-baked canned biscuits is to first wait for them to cool completely and then wrap and freeze each individual biscuit in freezer wrap or foil. Even if you already know you need to freeze half of your biscuits the moment they come out of the oven, waiting for them to cool reduces the possibility of residual steam and moisture getting trapped inside your biscuits during storage. Once your biscuits are cool enough to be stored, wrap each biscuit in a tight layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil or freezer wrap. Then, stack and store them neatly in freezer-safe plastic bags.

If you're low on supplies, you can also freeze evenly-spaced biscuits on a baking tray covered in plastic wrap. Then, once they're completely frozen, transfer your unwrapped biscuits to a few freezer safe plastic bags. While these two storage methods prove to be the most reliable, there are a few other effective ways to freeze and enjoy canned biscuits for later.