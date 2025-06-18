The Low-Effort Way To Elevate Store-Bought Biscuits Just Like Ree Drummond
While Ree Drummond is widely known for sharing countless homestyle, family-friendly recipes, the popular on-screen chef doesn't shy away from using store-bought shortcuts to prepare equally tasty snacks and meals. For example, if you enjoy canned biscuits but want a creative way to serve them to friends and family, Ree Drummond's mom has one long-standing recipe that's super convenient and ultra-flavorful.
Given the fact that Ree Drummond's four-ingredient potato salad (made with olives, mozzarella, pepperoni, and marinara sauce) stands apart from the rest, it should come as no surprise that Drummond's mom uses just two ingredients to upgrade canned biscuits. When hunting innovative ways to make canned biscuits taste like they were made from scratch, using extra ingredients is often recommended. Surprisingly though, Drummond's mom's mystery roll recipe relies only on butter and blue cheese.
To make these bite-sized snacks, all you need to do is add some salted butter and crumbled blue cheese to a baking pan and melt the mixture in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, simply add a tube of chopped refrigerated biscuits to the pan and douse each piece in the melted butter mixture. For an extra flavorful finishing touch, add a sprinkle of dried herbs. From here, all you need to do is pop the coated biscuits back into the oven until perfectly golden brown. While the addition of butter and blue cheese gives canned biscuits a surefire upgrade, feel free to change up the ingredients for other tasty variations.
More flavorful ways to enhance refrigerated biscuits
If you're not a fan of blue cheese, there are other ways to make these simple biscuit bites. For starters, if you want your biscuits to have a heartier flavor, make Drummond's holiday mystery rolls, which include a base mixture of butter, chopped garlic, rosemary, and pesto. Once the portioned rolls have been baked, cover them in Parmesan cheese and chili flakes for a touch of heat. These Italian-style bread bites serve as the perfect side dish to warm plates of lasagna, pot roast, or baked ham.
On the other hand, if you want to serve these snackable biscuits at your next brunch, you have a few different options. For a more mild yet savory biscuit, melt butter with feta cheese and use a variety of freshly chopped fresh herbs. To give biscuits a sweeter taste, melt butter and goat cheese and then incorporate swirls of fruity jam like raspberry or cherry.
While using one sheet pan from start to finish may be the easiest way to upgrade canned biscuits, there are many different things you can make with premade biscuit dough. Next to chicken and dumplings and fritters, Ree Drummond has many more exciting recipes that utilize this store-bought ingredient. Make a savory monkey-style breakfast bread. Or, better yet, use canned biscuit dough to make fried donuts, stuffed hand pies, or sweet and savory scones with a variety of extras like cheese, nuts, and dried fruit.