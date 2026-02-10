The Shrimp Discoloration That Looks Dangerous But Is Actually Safe To Eat

Black spots are not usually a good omen. In a bathroom, it signals potential mold, mildew, and a good set of rubber gloves along with bleach cleaning spray and a hearty scrubber. On food, it is often a signal of spoilage. If your eggs are dappled with black or green powder spots, for example, you should definitely toss them. It stands to reason, then, that is logic might follow for other foods, such as shrimp. Certainly, if you find black spots on your shrimp cocktail you ought to throw them away, right? Well, you might want to hold off on that disposal.

Black spots on shrimp might not be a dealbreaker. Though unsightly, these spots are generally completely harmless. Commonly known as melanosis, these black spots are formed when shrimp are removed from their natural, aquatic environment and exposed to air. When brought out of the water, exposure to the air causes a chemical reaction that results in the formation of these black spots. This is similar to how avocados or apples brown when set out. (By the way, brown guacamole is safe to eat, so keep that in mind before you toss a whole bowl of the stuff.) These spots do not indicate any rot or spoilage.