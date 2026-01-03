If You Find This Powder On Your Eggs, Throw Them Out Immediately

Sometimes it can be hard to tell if an egg has gone bad (here's a simple way to check). There are various assessments for sorting out your oeuvres, from floating them in a glass of water to cracking them open for a sniff test. But there is one sign your eggs have gone bad that requires just one glance. If they have green or black powder splotches on the shell, you should just go ahead and toss them, as this powder can be indicative of a potentially hazardous mold. While not all molds produce toxins, if you find this powdered residue or discolored coating on your shells, it's safer to discard them, as moldy eggs may make you ill, and the mold toxins may impact the interior. You should also dispose of other eggs stored close to the moldy ones.

As to why some eggs develop mold — well, that comes down to a few key factors. For starters, storing your eggs in a warm, humid environment can encourage mold growth. Additionally, eggs produced and sold in the United States are washed before they hit the shelves. The washing process removes the outer coating that helps prevent mold and bacteria growth. For this reason, they are more likely to spoil if not stored correctly. To prevent mold growth, make sure to refrigerate your eggs (unless you live in the United Kingdom because British eggs don't go in the fridge), and never keep them past their best by date.