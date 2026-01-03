If You Find This Powder On Your Eggs, Throw Them Out Immediately
Sometimes it can be hard to tell if an egg has gone bad (here's a simple way to check). There are various assessments for sorting out your oeuvres, from floating them in a glass of water to cracking them open for a sniff test. But there is one sign your eggs have gone bad that requires just one glance. If they have green or black powder splotches on the shell, you should just go ahead and toss them, as this powder can be indicative of a potentially hazardous mold. While not all molds produce toxins, if you find this powdered residue or discolored coating on your shells, it's safer to discard them, as moldy eggs may make you ill, and the mold toxins may impact the interior. You should also dispose of other eggs stored close to the moldy ones.
As to why some eggs develop mold — well, that comes down to a few key factors. For starters, storing your eggs in a warm, humid environment can encourage mold growth. Additionally, eggs produced and sold in the United States are washed before they hit the shelves. The washing process removes the outer coating that helps prevent mold and bacteria growth. For this reason, they are more likely to spoil if not stored correctly. To prevent mold growth, make sure to refrigerate your eggs (unless you live in the United Kingdom because British eggs don't go in the fridge), and never keep them past their best by date.
When to keep eggs and when to toss them
Powder on eggs isn't always dangerous. Some powders are completely harmless — you'll just want to make sure to determine which powder is OK and which you should avoid. As noted previously, green or black powder that appears in small blooms should be avoided. However, a dusting of white or slightly pink powder over the surface of your egg is usually totally harmless. This powder is a layer of calcium that's produced when eggs remain in a gland for extended periods. It may indicate stress or could be the result of a young bird. These eggs are still perfectly safe to eat.
If you find an egg covered in white powder, and are still a bit hesitant about its quality, you can inspect it for any other abnormalities. It's important to avoid buying cracked eggs due to potential contamination, so it's best to toss those with broken shells. Additionally, if your egg produces a foul odor or is slimy in texture, make sure to throw it out. If you find any abnormalities inside of the egg, dispose of it. Remember, it's better to be safe than sick (and sorry).