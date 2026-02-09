Rick Steves' Tip For Sampling Italian Food Gets You More Flavors Than You Thought Possible

If you have heard of the travel writer Rick Steves, then you know to trust him. This is a man who has spent his whole career teaching people how to travel better, and his advice when it comes to traveling and eating in Italy is as simple as the cuisine he's talking about. In an online excerpt from the book Steves co-wrote with Fred Plotkin, "Italy For Food Lovers," he advocates for ordering less, not more, in order to taste more while vacationing in Italy — and it makes sense. Tourists often become preoccupied with choosing the best restaurants in Italy and eating as much as possible, but Steves recommends ignoring the Italian multi-course structure altogether.

Instead he suggests that each person orders any two courses, and that'll be more than enough. If you were in a bigger group, you could order a few dishes each — for example, it could be the meaty secondo or an antipasto — then everyone at the table can share. That way, you aren't fully following the Italian formula of antipasto-primo-secondo-dolce, in which you might end up ordering too many things out of pure obligation and spending a small fortune. Instead, you're building your own meal from menu items that you really want to try. If you only had 24 hours to eat in Rome and wanted to experience as many specialties as possible without breaking the bank, this would be the way.

Having grown up in Italy myself, I'd add that this sharing idea emphasizes the social nature at the center of every Italian mealtime. It'll turn your dinner into a bit of a tasting menu which you can linger over for longer (without the price tag of a real tasting menu) which is the truest Italian way of eating there is.